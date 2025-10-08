ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal

The co-founders of Y'all Sweet Tea blew away the Sharks with their incredible numbers.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Lori Greiner and the co-founders of Y'all Sweet Tea (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Lori Greiner and the co-founders of Y'all Sweet Tea (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Getting a deal with a creative pitch and good numbers on "Shark Tank" is one thing, but few entrepreneurs can manage to make sharks chase them with offers. Darien Craig and Brandon Echols, the co-founders of 'Y'all Sweet Tea', made the Sharks thirsty for a deal with their successful pitch. At one point, Mark Cuban told them that "Walmart needs them." With their sweet and cool pitch, in the end, the duo managed to get a multi-Shark $500,0000 deal from Lori Greiner and Rashaun Williams.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

They entered the show seeking $500,000 in exchange for 5% equity in their company, which they claimed, offers the ‘best sweet tea.’ In their pitch, they shared that they always had a debate on whose mother made the best sweet tea, and eventually, they came up with the idea to create a traditional recipe and add the Gen Z flair to it. They shared that they bring the new age social media essence to their sweet tea brand and make the young fall in love with the beverage.

Screenshot showing the products (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the products (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

They also brought out Mama Sue, one of the creators of the recipes, to tell the Sharks more about the product. The Sharks loved the taste, and the entrepreneurs shared that the packs had ten filter packs, each capable of making one gallon of tea. 

Screenshot showing Rashaun Williams trying the tea (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Rashaun Williams trying the tea (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

While the Sharks enjoyed the multiple sweet tea flavors like mango and lemon, the young entrepreneurs shared that Y'all Sweet Tea had surpassed $10.3 million in sales from 2021 to the time of filming, and they were expecting to make over $5 million in 2025. They added that their product was already in approximately 600 Southeastern grocery stores, and they were in talks with Walmart for a potential partnership. The Sharks were beyond impressed with the numbers, and Cuban even went on to say, "Walmart needs you, you don't need Walmart!"

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

With the numbers laid out, guest investor Rashaun Williams, a venture capitalist and minority-stake stakeholder of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, was the first to make a move. He quickly offered the $500,000, but for 10%. Cuban jumped in, saying Williams was perfect for the business, before dropping out. Barbara Corcoran followed suit and dropped out as well.

Screenshot showing Greiner talking to Williams (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Greiner talking to Williams (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

However, Kevin O'Leary was very interested in making a deal. He, too, offered $500,000 but offered to go in with Williams with a combined stake of 20%. Greiner then jumped on the bandwagon, claiming she could help the product go big. "I think we can blow it up and be the name of tea; no one's been disruptive in the tea [industry] for years." She offered to go in with Williams as well, but for a 15% combined stake. Hearing this, O'Leary dropped his ask to 15% as well. Ultimately, Craig and Echols chose to take Williams and Greiner's combined offer.

 

As of 2025, Y'all Sweet Tea is still in business and thriving with a growing product line. The company has ventured into seasonings and sauces as well, since their appearance on the show, as per Mashed.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product

'Shark Tank' contestants bag a life-changing deal for their creative Christmas gift

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal
The co-founders of Y'all Sweet Tea blew away the Sharks with their incredible numbers.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips
From his lips to his bald head, Harvey has to defends all sort of jabs.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who didn't like her husband's cat painting is stunned to hear its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who didn't like her husband's cat painting is stunned to hear its value
The woman who gifted the painting to the owners had earlier sold it to another dealer as she couldnt sleep at night.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache
When it came to naming something of Harvey they would want to touch, the players didn't hold back
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble
Rick Harrison's go to expert warned him not to touch it with a "10 foot pole."
2 days ago
Think Walmart Makes Its Great Value Products? Think Again — There Are Much Bigger Brand Behind It
WALMART
Think Walmart Makes Its Great Value Products? Think Again — There Are Much Bigger Brand Behind It
The massive manufacturer has been operational for more than a hundred years now.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $10,000 trip — while ignoring Drew Carey
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $10,000 trip — while ignoring Drew Carey
While the player was overwhelmed with emotion, host, Drew Carey was left hanging for a handshake.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of artwork made by his famous dad
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of artwork made by his famous dad
Turns out, the guest's father was the renowned artist, Demetrios Jameson.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as contestant loses out on Ford Bronco over simple puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as contestant loses out on Ford Bronco over simple puzzle
While the player, Rodney Flippen took the loss on the chin, fans were left heartbroken.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left stunned after woman expresses regret about her marriage
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left stunned after woman expresses regret about her marriage
Harvey was stunned to see that Lisa would risk her marriage to get the top answer.
6 days ago
Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s recall frozen meals from shelves over listeria concerns
WALMART
Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s recall frozen meals from shelves over listeria concerns
The outbreak has been linked to four deaths, and 19 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.
6 days ago
Walmart CEO issues warning for millions of workers that AI will 'change literally every job'
WALMART
Walmart CEO issues warning for millions of workers that AI will 'change literally every job'
The President and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillion expressed that AI will "literally change every job."
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise
While the seller was confident that the instrument was ever so valuable, Harrison begged to differ.
7 days ago
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
PRICE IS RIGHT
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
The 54th season of the show has begun with a brand-new game, but fans fear it could be rigged.
Sep 30, 2025
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had absolutely no idea that the Ching Dynasty snuff bottle could be worth so much.
Sep 30, 2025
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
While Corey Harrison tried his best, the seller had other plans and stuck to it.
Sep 28, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
Harvey warned the contestant that she may be in a situation she can't handle.
Sep 27, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
In the end, the expert adviced the guest to put the item on a pedestal for the future.
Sep 27, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
Fans debated if the player got the correct answer in time, or if the judges the right call
Sep 26, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
While the comedian/host's answers were barely intelligible, Harvey didn't miss a beat to roast him.
Sep 26, 2025