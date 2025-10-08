'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal

The co-founders of Y'all Sweet Tea blew away the Sharks with their incredible numbers.

Getting a deal with a creative pitch and good numbers on "Shark Tank" is one thing, but few entrepreneurs can manage to make sharks chase them with offers. Darien Craig and Brandon Echols, the co-founders of 'Y'all Sweet Tea', made the Sharks thirsty for a deal with their successful pitch. At one point, Mark Cuban told them that "Walmart needs them." With their sweet and cool pitch, in the end, the duo managed to get a multi-Shark $500,0000 deal from Lori Greiner and Rashaun Williams.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

They entered the show seeking $500,000 in exchange for 5% equity in their company, which they claimed, offers the ‘best sweet tea.’ In their pitch, they shared that they always had a debate on whose mother made the best sweet tea, and eventually, they came up with the idea to create a traditional recipe and add the Gen Z flair to it. They shared that they bring the new age social media essence to their sweet tea brand and make the young fall in love with the beverage.

Screenshot showing the products (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

They also brought out Mama Sue, one of the creators of the recipes, to tell the Sharks more about the product. The Sharks loved the taste, and the entrepreneurs shared that the packs had ten filter packs, each capable of making one gallon of tea.

Screenshot showing Rashaun Williams trying the tea (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

While the Sharks enjoyed the multiple sweet tea flavors like mango and lemon, the young entrepreneurs shared that Y'all Sweet Tea had surpassed $10.3 million in sales from 2021 to the time of filming, and they were expecting to make over $5 million in 2025. They added that their product was already in approximately 600 Southeastern grocery stores, and they were in talks with Walmart for a potential partnership. The Sharks were beyond impressed with the numbers, and Cuban even went on to say, "Walmart needs you, you don't need Walmart!"

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

With the numbers laid out, guest investor Rashaun Williams, a venture capitalist and minority-stake stakeholder of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, was the first to make a move. He quickly offered the $500,000, but for 10%. Cuban jumped in, saying Williams was perfect for the business, before dropping out. Barbara Corcoran followed suit and dropped out as well.

Screenshot showing Greiner talking to Williams (Image source: YouTube /Shark Tank Global)

However, Kevin O'Leary was very interested in making a deal. He, too, offered $500,000 but offered to go in with Williams with a combined stake of 20%. Greiner then jumped on the bandwagon, claiming she could help the product go big. "I think we can blow it up and be the name of tea; no one's been disruptive in the tea [industry] for years." She offered to go in with Williams as well, but for a 15% combined stake. Hearing this, O'Leary dropped his ask to 15% as well. Ultimately, Craig and Echols chose to take Williams and Greiner's combined offer.

As of 2025, Y'all Sweet Tea is still in business and thriving with a growing product line. The company has ventured into seasonings and sauces as well, since their appearance on the show, as per Mashed.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product

'Shark Tank' contestants bag a life-changing deal for their creative Christmas gift