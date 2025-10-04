ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product

The entrepreneur might not have hoped to get so much money but he wasn't going to say no.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

"Shark Tank" has opened up people of all age groups and backgrounds to showcase their entrepreneurial instincts and go all the way with innovation. One such entrepreneur not only had incredible products but also a solid and successful business model. It was so impressive that four out of the five sharks offered the entrepreneur deals. A couple of the deals that he received were worth a million dollars, and the entrepreneur chose to work with two sharks.

The founder, Jeff Overall, sought $500,000 for a 10% stake in his company, PolarPro. He mentioned that the company makes innovative accessories for photographers and videographers to help them take some fantastic pictures and videos. Among the products he showcased, one was a selfie stick that could charge your phone once attached, and another was an action camera case with a built-in battery dock.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Then there was a set of three lenses for drone cameras, which was the one that impressed Mark Cuban the most. The lenses were polarizers and neutral density filters that make the shots captured on a drone’s camera look a lot more enhanced than usual. The lenses were also quite hardy and could serve as protection for the drone’s camera if it happened to crash into an obstacle.

Overall had asked for a big valuation, but he had the numbers to back up what he’d asked for. The year prior to taping, his company had earned a revenue of $2.8 million and was on track to make $5.6 million in the year when the episode was being shot. However, the entrepreneur later said that he had earned a profit of only $300,000 from it.

Screenshot showing the drone camera lenses. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the drone camera lenses. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Overall used up most of his profits in R&D as he wanted to create new products and improve upon what he had at a fairly quick pace. So, by the time any other company copied his products, he would have three new ones. The sharks were all impressed by the entrepreneur. Kevin O’Leary was the only one who did not offer a deal, since he believed that the industry was quite tough to be successful in.

Cuban was the first one to make him an offer, and he was giving Overall exactly what he had asked for: $500,000 for 10%. Lori Greiner offered the same deal later on. Daymond John wanted to work with Cuban, but upon being rejected, he offered $500,000 for 15% equity. Robert Herjavec, however, believed that the entrepreneur needed more money. He teamed up with Cuban to offer a million dollars for 20%.

Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

John also did not want to be left behind, and he said he’d offer $1 million for 17.5% of the company. However, the entrepreneur decided to sign a deal with the Cuban-Herjavec duo, much to John’s disappointment.

More on Market Realist

'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all

'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name

'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
The guest wanted a lot less for the items and was happy to get a some extra cash.
7 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
Steve Harvey asked the contestant, Andrea, to demonstrate her answer, and that's exactly what she did.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
The co-host revealed one of her hidden talents and fans were left impressed.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
The entrepreneur might not have hoped to get so much money but he wasn't going to say no.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
"He's got those American Idol dramatics ingrained in him," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
“We finally got our first $75,000 winner in the Ryan Seacrest era!!!” a fan praised.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
It is a known fact that the first Barbie doll debuted in March 1959 during an annual toy fair in New York City.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
The contestant also won the biggest prize ever in the show's history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bag a life-changing deal for their creative Christmas gift
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bag a life-changing deal for their creative Christmas gift
The duo disclosed that Chompshop was keen on building STEM skills in children with their monthly subscription-based projects. 
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' fans divided as expert starts playing a vintage guitar on the show
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' fans divided as expert starts playing a vintage guitar on the show
The item could bring in a five-figure sum as per the expert, which the guest didn't expect.
2 days ago
Kevin O’Leary didn't want to negotiate with this 'Shark Tank' contestant — but he still got a deal
SHARK TANK
Kevin O’Leary didn't want to negotiate with this 'Shark Tank' contestant — but he still got a deal
Mr. Wonderful did not want to be flexible but the entrepreneur made him an irrefutable offer.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player's controversial strategy to win sparks intense debate among fans
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player's controversial strategy to win sparks intense debate among fans
Some believe the strategy to be too cruel, while others believe that it was a gamble on winning.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant answers in haste and celebrates too early — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant answers in haste and celebrates too early — it went as expected
The contestant had her hands raised in celebration, only to be left disappointed and red-faced.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
In a recent video on Instagram, the current host of the show harshly criticized his own clothing choices.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
The shark believed that he was the best man for the job and got the deal he wanted.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
The host had no idea about most of the other Disney movies.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
Fans of the show were disappointed with the loss but it was still a good attempt.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
Mr. Wonderful said that he wanted to make things interesting and changed his offer at the last minute.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
The contestant had said at first that he wasn't worried about the consequences.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
The host spoke during the time alloted to the contestant to answer, causing it to run out.
5 days ago