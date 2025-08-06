ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head

The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

One of the things that "Shark Tank" viewers know is that Mark Cuban never invests in a product if he shakes his head during the pitch. But he made an exception for entrepreneurs who wanted a million dollars for 10% of the company. This was already a big ask, and when Cuban heard the entrepreneurs were pitching a festival-type event for adventure sports, he could not help but shake his head at it, before he ended up giving them $1.75 million.

via GIPHY

 

The company was called Rugged Races, and the entrepreneurs were Bradford Scudder and Rob Dickens. It turns out the two have done well for themselves over the years. Rugged Races organizes events like Rugged Maniac around the country all year. The main attraction of this event is a short obstacle course with several elements, like a tower of shipping containers, muddy conditions, a giant water slide, and many more.

The festival, meant for adrenaline junkies, also has a ton of other activities and alcohol for sale. The sharks liked the idea but asked about its competitors. There aren’t many businesses in this industry, but the ones that exist make it big. But the entrepreneurs believed that they had figured out how to make a more entertaining event.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

“Basically, Tough Mudder is a 12-mile course with about 20 obstacles. We have 25 obstacles over 3 miles. So, it’s more about the obstacles and less about the running. And being a 3-mile course, it’s much more accessible to the general public,” Dickens said. He then revealed that they had made $4.2 million in sales the year prior, with a million in profit. They projected to make $6.5 million in sales the year of the taping, with more than $2 million in profit.

When asked how they use that profit, the entrepreneurs said that they invest it in another one of their companies. This one was a similar adventure sports festival. The only difference was that this was like a rodeo with bulls, horses, and cowboys. The sharks loved the idea and wanted to piece of it. However, the entrepreneurs said that they wanted $3 million for 10% of each.

But the second company had only just started and did not have much in sales. Dickens and Scudder had overvalued the second company by a lot. The sharks believed that the two were more invested in that one, and some of them said no. However, Robert Herjavec offered $1.5 million for 25% of the two companies combined. He then went in with Kevin O’Leary for a third of the company for the same money.

Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Mark Cuban then offered the same offer as Herjavec did at first. The entrepreneurs negotiated and both agreed on $1.75 million. They did take some time to discuss the offers, which led some to believe that they might not accept an offer.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus

'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
The funniest part of it all was that the shocked contestants were actually from New Jersey.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
Steve Harvey saw an opportunity to turn it into a hilarious segment, and he was more than successful.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
Mr. Wonderful seemed to have been highly impressed by the company and wanted a piece of it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
Her mother was a massive fan of the show and had passed away around the time her episode was taped.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
The expert was also in awe of the one-of-a-kind item that was part of the set of medals.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
Steve Harvey can be a ruthless game show host if the time calls for it.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
The guest at one point might have even believed that his bill was worth a five-figure sum.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
They had a tense moment in the end with a couple of the sharks but things worked out in the end.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
The guest had hoped to get $40,000 and the guys from the pawn shop eliminated two zeroes.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
The host could not believe it was one of the answers and could not help himself.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
The necklace belonged to an American woman who made a name for herself in British politics.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
The young entrepreneur had come up with an innovative idea for skateboards to be easier to carry.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
The guest expected the items to be worth a lot more money.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
The guest seemed to wear the necklace often and said that she won't after learning its value.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
The guest had initially asked for a six-figure sum but Rick Harrison refused to go close to that.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
The guest said that her husband had purchased it from a junk shop in the 1940s.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
The contestant tried his best to get the answer right but it was just not meant to be.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
The guest was shocked because the expert drove the car and said that he loved the experience.
5 days ago