ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out

The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)

Investors on "Shark Tank" are known for their sharp business acumen, and they don't entertain a venture until they see potential. But there are occasions when the judges have second thoughts due to various personal and financial reasons. Mark Cuban did something similar when the founders of Dude Wipes arrived on the show. He initially pulled out but then changed his mind and closed a game-changing deal with the entrepreneurs.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs wanted $300,000 for a 10% stake in their company, placing a valuation of $3 million. However, they only had $300,000 in sales year to date. They projected total sales of $1.5 million by the end of the year at the time of taping.

This was because the entrepreneurs had, at the time, just cut a deal with a nationwide retailer, which was worth millions of dollars. But Cuban did not see himself as a shark who would be successful in promoting a product that people would use to clean themselves.

Screenshot showing the product on
Screenshot showing the product on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)

Despite this, the entrepreneurs did get a couple of offers, but they did not seem very happy about those. Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec had both offered $300,000 but wanted 25% of the company. Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner were not interested. Mr. Wonderful called it a “fair price,” but Cuban believed that he was trying to wipe the entrepreneurs out. At that point, the owners of the company faced a dilemma.

Some entrepreneurs have a preferred shark when they come on the show. They would not mind giving up a larger share of their company than expected if it were that particular shark. Cuban could have very well been that person in this scenario. After seeing the entrepreneurs hesitate to take a deal, he saw an opportunity and offered $300,000 for 25%.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban. (Image credit: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban. (Image credit: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)

The entrepreneurs accepted the deal in an instant. They were not willing to do so with O’Leary or Herjavec. Well, it turned out that Cuban was the perfect business partner because today, Dude Wipes is massive. They appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2015 with sales of $300,000. By 2020, that number was a whopping $40 million. Part of it was due to the COVID pandemic, as people stocked up on toilet paper.

Dude Wipes was a product that was to be used for the same purpose, so it is no surprise that their sales skyrocketed. Today, the company is as successful as it has ever been, bagging sponsorship deals with major sports and entertainment bodies like NASCAR and WWE, as per a Marketing Dive report.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus

Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
The guest seemed confident about his exorbitant asking price but was quickly shot down.
1 day ago
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
COSTCO
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
The guest said that she had purchased it from a garage sale and cleaned the mold off it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
4 days ago