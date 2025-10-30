Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying

The video showed how the new tech takes even more time to unlock doors.

Shoplifting has become a menace for major retailers like Walmart, and they have taken increasingly strict steps to minimize losses. Walmart, in particular, is infamous for constructing barriers and locking up items to prevent theft. However, such measures have become annoying for shoppers who need to ring a bell for assistants to open the locks. Thus, to reduce friction, Walmart introduced digital keys for smartphones to open the locks. While the move aimed to make things easier, a TikTok creator, Jen (@jen.santamariaa), called the process slow and cumbersome.

Representative image of a Walmart store (IImage Source: Getty Images/Photo by Scott Olson)

In her viral video, Jen showed her viewers what the new locked cabinets looked like in Walmart. Standing in front of the makeup aisle with the "digital key" on her device, she tapped it on the door handle of the cabinet to unlock it. However, the digital lock took more time to sync with the device than a physical key.

Screenshot showing the digital key system at Walmart (Image source: TikTok/@jen.santamariaa)

After tapping a few times and waiting for about 10 seconds, the door finally recognized the key and opened up. Jen was finally free to open the door and access the items inside. While the technology surely looked cool, the creator wasn't impressed. “Takes way longer, bruh, it’s cool and all but lord," she wrote in the caption of her video.

While time and convenience could be an issue, viewers pointed out some other major flaws in the tech as well. "If only their wifi wasn’t so laggy. Even then, you can’t use data because you lose signal," wrote @nehbruh in the comments, suggesting that the retailer will need to provide great connectivity in order for the measure to work.

Others pointed out that the system isn't available for shoppers yet. "Btw, this is a Walmart employee, this isn’t for customers," @marsupialsky. Turns out it is true, as Walmart began testing the system last year, stating that it will be available only in select stores, exclusively to employees, Bloomberg reported. The measure could still be in the developmental stages, as there have been no major announcements from the retailer.

Frustrated at locked up products? Walmart may have a solution https://t.co/hFqIqUIvWQ — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) November 11, 2024

Walmart isn't alone in employing such anti-theft technologies. Following in its footsteps, Target announced this year that it is piloting a new smart lock system for store shelves to combat theft and enhance convenience for customers and staff. According to Bloomberg, the system will allow locked cases to be opened remotely via smartphone, potentially eliminating the need for a physical key. Citing information from an internal meeting, the publication reported that the technology will potentially be made available for Shipt shoppers and Target Circle 360 members, as well in the future. However, it is currently in the testing phase, and no official date for its launch has been shared.

