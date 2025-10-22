Some States Won't Get SNAP Benefits in November Due to Government Shutdown SNAP is funded by the federal government but administered by states, which is why some states may suspend benefits before others. By Risa Weber Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

SNAP benefits will run out for some states in November because of the government shutdown.

SNAP benefits, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will be suspended for some states in November. The program, which is run by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, helps roughly 42 million low-income Americans purchase food each month.

Which states will be affected in November?

SNAP is funded by the federal government but administered by states, which is why some states may suspend benefits before others. According to ABC News, Texas, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and New York warned their residents that SNAP benefits may stop or be delayed if the government continues to be shut down come Oct. 27, 2025. Other states that have issued warnings are Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Wisconsin, and California. Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services website released the following announcement: "Because Republicans in Washington, D.C. failed to pass a federal budget, causing the federal government shutdown, November 2025 SNAP benefits cannot be paid."

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, blamed Republicans and Trump for the shutdown and lack of SNAP benefits.

He issued a statement warning his constituents that SNAP benefits could be delayed for the state. Per the LA Times, Governor Newsom said, "Trump’s failure to open the federal government is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive — just as the holidays arrive ... It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to grow a spine, stand up to Trump and deliver for the American people."

The White House's response blamed the shutdown on Democrats.

A spokesperson for the White House, Abigail Jackson, said the "Democrats’ decision to shut down the government is hurting Americans across the country,” and that they can vote to end the shutdown any time. According to the LA Times, other Republicans have blamed the delayed benefits on Democrats, even though the measure Republicans are backing aims to cut healthcare subsidies for many Americans.

Funds for the WIC program are also set to run out this month.

The WIC program supports low-income mothers and children, helping more than 7 million people in the U.S. The White House gave the program $300 million to support the program through October, but it could run out of funds as soon as Nov. 1, according to ABC News. National WIC Association CEO Georgia Machell stressed the importance of supporting the program, saying, "Without additional funding, State WIC Agencies may be forced to take drastic measures that prevent families from accessing the services they need, such as halting food benefits. This would directly jeopardize the health and nutrition of millions of mothers, babies, and young children."

Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" has already made big cuts to SNAP benefits.

