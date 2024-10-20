Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes

There are six different packages for donating to the campaign but it isn't clear what donors get.

Donald Trump's previous stint as US President turned out to be a turbulent period in recent American history, and he is back in the race for another term. For his top donors such as Elon Musk who reportedly gave $75 million to a pro-Trump group, the Republican presidential candidate is promising special packages in form of the “Ultra MAGA Experience.” To be included in the list of these privileged donors, one needs to contribute a whopping $1 million, according to The Independent.

Hierarchy Among Donors?

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign established titles for the various levels of donations in his joint fundraising operation with national and state Republican Party committees, As per CNN.

For Trump's rally at New York's Madison Square Garden along with running mate JD Vance, donation packages were divided into six different. The top tier of donation that requires a $924,600 donation is titled “Ultra MAGA Experience.” The package is for the same day and location of the rally on October 27 and few details are known about it.

In March, CNN reported that those contributing at the top level may be offered a seat at Trump’s table during the dinner that follows, along with a photo opportunity with the former president and a personalized copy of Trump’s “Our Journey Together” coffee table book.

The report mentioned that the other tiers of donation are called “Team Trump 2024” for $250,000, “Team America First” for $100,000, "Club 47” for $50,000, and “MAGA 24” for $24,000.

All donations to the Trump 47 Committee benefit Trump’s campaign, his leadership PAC, the Republican National Committee, and roughly 40 other state party committees. The joint fundraising committee was established after Trump’s takeover of the RNC.

While not much is known about Trump's Ultra MAGA donors, it can be said that Elon Musk is definitely above and beyond that level. According to the most recent filings of the America PAC, the CEO of Tesla donated just under $75 million in the last quarter. Seems like the world’s richest man broke his vow of not donating to any political campaign, which he made in March according to Reuters.

Filings submitted by America Pac to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) revealed that Musk donated $15 million in July, $30 million in August, and another $30 million in September. The America Pac has quietly taken over as the principal ground game partner for Trump's presidential campaign. It brings in a major chunk of the voter turnout across the country, sources told The Guardian.

Musk's involvement in the campaign became apparent when he became increasingly vocal about his support for Trump. The tech entrepreneur made his most memorable appearance when he leapt onto the stage with former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The series of donations to America Pac was confirmed by Musk in posts on X (formerly Twitter). He argued that the organization was "just aiming for common sense, centrist values."

He also announced thhe would be going back to Pennsylvania to hold "a series of talks."