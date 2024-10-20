ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes

There are six different packages for donating to the campaign but it isn't clear what donors get.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at a rally | Image source: (Photo by Scott Olson for Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at a rally | Image source: (Photo by Scott Olson for Getty Images)

Donald Trump's previous stint as US President turned out to be a turbulent period in recent American history, and he is back in the race for another term. For his top donors such as Elon Musk who reportedly gave $75 million to a pro-Trump group, the Republican presidential candidate is promising special packages in form of the “Ultra MAGA Experience.” To be included in the list of these privileged donors, one needs to contribute a whopping $1 million, according to The Independent. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally | Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker
Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally | Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Hierarchy Among Donors?

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign established titles for the various levels of donations in his joint fundraising operation with national and state Republican Party committees, As per CNN.

For Trump's rally at New York's Madison Square Garden along with running mate JD Vance, donation packages were divided into six different. The top tier of donation that requires a $924,600 donation is titled “Ultra MAGA Experience.” The package is for the same day and location of the rally on October 27 and few details are known about it.

 

In March, CNN reported that those contributing at the top level may be offered a seat at Trump’s table during the dinner that follows, along with a photo opportunity with the former president and a personalized copy of Trump’s “Our Journey Together” coffee table book.

The report mentioned that the other tiers of donation are called “Team Trump 2024” for $250,000, “Team America First” for $100,000, "Club 47” for $50,000, and “MAGA 24” for $24,000. 

All donations to the Trump 47 Committee benefit Trump’s campaign,  his leadership PAC, the Republican National Committee, and roughly 40 other state party committees. The joint fundraising committee was established after Trump’s takeover of the RNC.

While not much is known about Trump's Ultra MAGA donors, it can be said that Elon Musk is definitely above and beyond that level. According to the most recent filings of the America PAC, the CEO of Tesla donated just under $75 million in the last quarter. Seems like the world’s richest man broke his vow of not donating to any political campaign, which he made in March according to Reuters. 

 

Filings submitted by America Pac to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) revealed that Musk donated $15 million in July, $30 million in August, and another $30 million in September. The America Pac has quietly taken over as the principal ground game partner for Trump's presidential campaign. It brings in a major chunk of the voter turnout across the country, sources told The Guardian.  

Musk's involvement in the campaign became apparent when he became increasingly vocal about his support for Trump. The tech entrepreneur made his most memorable appearance when he leapt onto the stage with former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The series of donations to America Pac was confirmed by Musk in posts on X (formerly Twitter). He argued that the organization was "just aiming for common sense, centrist values."

 

He also announced thhe would be going back to Pennsylvania to hold "a series of talks."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
NEWS
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
The students were amused to find out about the unusual test that their professor had come up with.
40 minutes ago
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
NEWS
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
Even after he won, the man had no idea about the amount that he was going to walk away with.
3 hours ago
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
NEWS
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
There are six different packages for donating to the campaign but it isn't clear what donors get.
4 hours ago
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
The seller had accurately estimated the rock's value but the buyer argued that he also had to sell it forward.
23 hours ago
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
NEWS
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
The former president kept repeating the claim, while it was later revealed that he got a lot more than a million dollars.
1 day ago
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
NEWS
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
The heated exchange triggered mixed reactions from social media users before it was deleted.
1 day ago
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
NEWS
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
He even fetched water from the ocean to make salt from scratch and milked a cow himself to procure butter and cheese.
1 day ago
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
NEWS
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
There's still no record of how many such coins might still be in circulation or sitting in someone's coin collection.
2 days ago
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
NEWS
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements in the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards.
2 days ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
Her comments came at a time when several CEOs were slammed for insensitive comments about layoffs.
2 days ago
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
The expert who examined the helmet using an X-ray gun was bowled over by what he discovered.
2 days ago
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
NEWS
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
The World War II veteran had no family to take care of him, hence the staff stepped forward.
3 days ago
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
NEWS
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
He had no car or furniture, and his mobile home was almost empty except for a TV.
3 days ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
3 days ago
Baker asks customers if they found any $4,000 diamond. It could possibly be in one of their cookies.
NEWS
Baker asks customers if they found any $4,000 diamond. It could possibly be in one of their cookies.
She also specifically mentioned the types of cookies more likely to contain the lost stone.
3 days ago
Travis Barker paid $160,000 for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gift — a colored pencil drawing
NEWS
Travis Barker paid $160,000 for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gift — a colored pencil drawing
The drawing signed by the artist was auctioned off after being displayed in a museum for years.
3 days ago
Costco warns shoppers not to consume this frozen meal — return it ASAP for a full refund
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers not to consume this frozen meal — return it ASAP for a full refund
The USDA released a 326-page document about all the products that have been recalled.
4 days ago
Millionaire buys Nazi objects worth $660,000 — just so those items can't be used for propaganda
NEWS
Millionaire buys Nazi objects worth $660,000 — just so those items can't be used for propaganda
The auction had previously raised eyebrows but that was before Chatila revealed his plan.
4 days ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill. Then, the restaurant decided to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill. Then, the restaurant decided to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
4 days ago
A Hungarian masterpiece worth $285,000 was deemed lost—until it showed up on 'Stuart Little' movie
NEWS
A Hungarian masterpiece worth $285,000 was deemed lost—until it showed up on 'Stuart Little' movie
The 90-year journey of the painting from Europe to a shop in California still remains a mystery.
4 days ago