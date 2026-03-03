ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert

Martha Shedden believes Trump's plan was only aimed at helping wealthy Americans.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)
U.S. President Donald Trump (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

Social Security is currently a major point of concern in the United States of America, since the fund faces insolvency in six years unless Congress does something about it. When President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, he might have believed that it would do wonders for Social Security. However, that hasn't been the case, and if anything, things might get a lot worse for low and middle-income Americans in the coming years.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As per a report in Fortune, Martha Shedden, the president and cofounder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), believes the only thing that Trump’s bill did for Social Security was make sure that his rich friends get richer at the expense of other Americans. “I’m an optimist. I have studied Social Security now for over 15 years, and I know it is so complicated, but the advantage of that is there are so many rules and calculations that there are many, many little tweaks that can be made,” Shedden said.

Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff
Representative image of a demonstrator (Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff)

She believes that the bill only helps very few at the top gain more tax advantages and wealth, while the lower and middle classes don't really see much of a benefit. Shedden also spoke about Trump’s plan to do away with federal taxation of Social Security benefits, which the President revealed at his State Of The Union address.

On paper, it may seem like a good plan, as no tax means people would get more money. However, Shedden argues that the tax money that used to be collected went directly back into the Social Security fund. Doing away with that might be beneficial in the short run, but in the long run, it would just increase the time the US will need to cut benefits. She also noted that such tax breaks only ever help out the wealthy.

Representative image of people outside the Social Security Administration office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)
Representative image of people outside the Social Security Administration office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

There is also the matter of public awareness about Social Security. The program was never properly explained to Americans, and most of them are not quite sure how it even works. “Messaging is a huge issue with Social Security,” Shedden said, before adding, “It was never explained to us what this program really is, which is a large national insurance program that we all contribute to.”

Expanding on that, she outlined how Social Security functions as more than just a retirement check, saying, “Our employers match that contribution, and it’s providing four different insurances: It’s loss of a job, it’s survivor life insurance, it’s disability insurance, and it’s medical insurance, Medicare…It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars in everyone’s retirement years. And for couples or high earners, it’s often over a million dollars, just depending on their life expectancy." Social Security will surely be a major talking point in the coming years, and it will be interesting to see how Congress handles it.

More on Market Realist

Seniors who receive Social Security benefits to get a 'bonus' tax deduction — key details

New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025

Social Security payouts are about to be slashed — here's how much beneficiaries could lose

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
Martha Shedden believes Trump's plan was only aimed at helping wealthy Americans.
1 hour ago
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
The president's pick for Fed Chair has repeatedly said AI productivity gains will allow rate cuts.
1 hour ago
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
A police investigation confirmed the fraud and the accused has been sentenced to prison.
1 hour ago
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
This is not the case in all states but it certainly holds true in most cases.
1 hour ago
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
He played the game perfectly to win the big prize.
1 hour ago
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
ECONOMY & WORK
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
Madogiwa-zoku or the Window tribe are a set of elderly employees retained in a company with a menial desk job without being rendered obsolete
5 hours ago
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
ECONOMY & WORK
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
The Social Security fund is running low and could be insolvent in six years.
5 hours ago
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
A new report shows 182,000 residents exited the high-tax state of Massachusetts in the past 5 years.
1 day ago
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
AI adoption is accelerating, but hidden risks could cost companies dearly.
1 day ago
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
ECONOMY & WORK
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
The job growth was mostly driven by the healthcare and social assistance sector.
1 day ago
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
Pressure from the government and consumers choices have forced this decision.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
She took her time to secure the big prize, drawing a loud cheer from the audience.
2 days ago
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
ECONOMY & WORK
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
The billionaire also predicted that other companies would follow suit in the future.
3 days ago
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
His comments have led to several Americans calling him out for not reducing beef prices.
3 days ago
While millions of Americans struggled, American billionaires quietly grew even richer
ECONOMY & WORK
While millions of Americans struggled, American billionaires quietly grew even richer
Billionaires grew their wealth by an incredible 22% in the last year as regular Americans struggled.
3 days ago
Trump says US economy is roaring — but a majority of Americans see it differently: Poll
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US economy is roaring — but a majority of Americans see it differently: Poll
Americans in a Reuters/Ipsos poll identified the cost of living as the primary factor influencing their votes in the upcoming midterms.
3 days ago
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
This will be damning for the DHS, which is already under immense pressure from the public.
3 days ago
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
Experts believe that it has to do with getting a sense of momentary control.
4 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
It seemed like the contestant was heading towards defeat, but his luck soon turned around.
4 days ago
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
The company says it has taken action to protect its rights as an importer to seek duty refunds.
4 days ago