ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025

Representatives of the SSA have strongly denied these claims with aggressive remarks.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
Representative image of people outside the Social Security Administration office (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)
Representative image of people outside the Social Security Administration office (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

Millions of Americans, and especially those who are retired, rely on Social Security benefits to make ends meet. The Social Security program has been a part of the country for several decades now, but this year, beneficiaries faced delays owing to backlogs, according to a report in Newsweek. The publication credited The Washington Post for bringing this information to the forefront. Those in the administration are not happy about it and have been aggressively defending the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Representative image of a Social Security administrative office. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Veronique D)
Representative image of a Social Security administrative office. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Veronique D)

The report states that nearly a whopping 75 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits as part of their retirement. The program provides several services, such as critical retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. The Washington Post story reportedly cited dozens of internal agency documents and interviews. One of the reasons for the backlogs that caused the delays could be attributed to the job cuts made to the federal workforce earlier this year.

The program has undergone several changes since President Donald Trump took office in January. Several roles were cut by the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The cuts to the workforce meant that the employees who were fortunate enough not to be laid off have a ton of work on their hands, way more than what they are equipped to handle within a certain time frame. Of course, the President probably did not think that through.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

As per the report, these cuts have resulted in up to 6 million pending cases in its processing centers and 12 million transactions in its field offices. Workers have been overwhelmed with the additional workload they have had to bear thanks to the administration’s policies. In Wyoming, field offices have only 18 employees for every 7,429 recipients. That does not seem like a healthy ratio to get the job done within a certain time period.

The SSA, however, has been highly aggressive in its response to The Washington Post. However, this doesn’t come as a surprise as demeaning media professionals has become a hallmark of Donald Trump and his aides. “The Washington Post piece is full of Pinocchios. Social Security provided multiple on the record statements to refute the fake news, but the Washington Post would rather fearmonger seniors than print the truth,” an SSA spokesperson said.

A protester demonstrates against a Bush administration in June 18, 2001 | Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt
Representative image of a demonstrator campaigning for Social Security. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

“An independent OIG audit proved that the Social Security Administration has made profound customer service improvements as a result of technology and staffing decisions. Under President Trump’s leadership, Social Security is serving more people faster and better than before, and SSA will remain undeterred by politically-driven propaganda peddled by the Post,” they added. The spokesperson also said that there were 1.9 million pending field office claims, and not 6 million as The Washington Post had reported.

More on Market Realist:

IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026

President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment

Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a warning for Americans who rely on Social Security

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
A report from UCLA's Karissa Tang says entry level jobs of teens are first in line to be eliminated
19 hours ago
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
Representatives of the SSA have strongly denied these claims with aggressive remarks.
20 hours ago
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
WALMART
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
The retailer might offer cheap prices but products need to be of decent quality as well.
20 hours ago
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
ECONOMY & WORK
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
More than 8.3 million workers will be paid more starting January 1, 2026, thanks to the rise in minimum wage.
20 hours ago
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
The bacteria can prove harmful not just to the animals but to humans as well.
20 hours ago
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
23 hours ago
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
1 day ago
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
The situation might help Donald Trump who is hoping to reduce trade deficit.
1 day ago
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
WALMART
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.
1 day ago
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
Goldman Sachs has projected a 2.6% GDP growth rate for 2026, higher than the 2% consensus.
1 day ago
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
2 days ago
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
CEO Sam Altman admitted the role will be tough, but it will help mitigate the dangers of AI.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
2 days ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
2 days ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
2 days ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
2 days ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
2 days ago