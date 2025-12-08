Trump admin set to make major changes to Social Security in 2026 — here are the key details

While the Trump administration has already made four changes, two more are due to come next year.

Social Security has ensured financial stability for aging American workers for the past 85 years, and for millions, it is a necessity to make ends meet. However, things may not stay the same, as President Donald Trump, who took office in January, has plans to reform the program. While he has already made several changes, two more can be expected next year, and one of them may not be appreciated by the beneficiaries.

U.S. President Donal Trump at the White House (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

This year, the Trump administration made three sweeping changes to Social Security. It ended the Biden-era overpayment and recovery garnishment rate, ended the Social Security paper checks requiring all beneficiaries to go digital, and bumped up personal identification measures for Social Security, as per Nasdaq.

In his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump promised to remove Federal Taxes on Social Security, stating, "Seniors should not pay taxes on Social Security, and they won't," The Motley Fool reported. The promise didn't translate into policy as the president had promised, because the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget stated that the move would put more pressure on the Social Security retirement trust fund, which is already running out of money.

Representative image of federal tax forms at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 (Image source: Getty Images / Photo Illustration by Scott Olson)

Despite this, many retirees who paid federal taxes on their Social Security benefits will not do so in 2026. This is because the passage of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" in July 2025 had a provision that included an enhanced tax deduction for Americans aged 65 or above. According to the Motley Fool, the tax deduction isn't limited to Social Security benefits, but some retirees who previously paid taxes on the benefits will no longer have to do so from next year.

Representative photo illustration of a Social Security card (Image source: Getty Images / Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch)

On the other hand, the Tax Policy Center (TPC) estimates that most seniors will see a reduction in the federal taxes owed on Social Security benefits. As per the agency, around half of the beneficiaries will still owe some federal taxes, and the "senior bonus" provided by the bill will expire in 2028.

The second change being introduced by the Social Security Administration (SSA), will cut visits to its field offices by 50% next year, ABC News reported, citing the Associated Press. Field offices have been community-based branches serving as the public face of the SSA, providing in-person help to seniors applying for retirement, disability benefits, and other services.

Citing an internal field office operating plan, the Associated Press reported that the SSA had set a target of no more than 15 million field office visits by members of the public.

Representative image of people outside the Social Security Administration office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

However, a Social Security spokesperson told the publication that field offices will remain a front-line service for roughly 75 million Americans, but more recipients are choosing to manage their Social Security benefits online or over the phone.

More on Market Realist:

Finance expert Dave Ramsey has a warning for Americans who rely on Social Security

The Psychology of Retirement: D. Paterson Cope Talks Through How to Transition from Earning to Spending

Government Car Insurance For Low Income: Here's How To Find Free Help & Payment Assistance Options