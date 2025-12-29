ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment

Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Scott Olson)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Scott Olson)

Americans who have already been hit by massive layoffs in the past few years are finding it hard to secure jobs. In addition to that, artificial intelligence has caused uncertainty in the job market. Even as people are expecting him to find a solution for unemployment, President Donald Trump has been bragging about making more than 270,000 jobs obsolete.

Representative cover image of Stephen Greene looking to land a job | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative cover image of an American looking to land a job. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

After Trump was elected to power for a second time, he had vowed that his administration would cut jobs within the government that it deemed unnecessary. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was then created with Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its head, which would identify and make major cuts to the roles in the government that did not seem important. Musk eventually left the role, and DOGE was made obsolete, but it seems like the government succeeded in what it had planned to do.

A post on X by the White House's Rapid Response account showed a chart. The chart showed the downward trend of federal employment since Trump took office. According to a report in People, jobs within the U.S. government are at the lowest level since 2014, with 271,000 roles eliminated. "Promises made, promises kept," the caption of the post on X read. President Trump shared the post on Truth Social and wrote, “Big news for the USA! President DJT.”

While the President did promise this ahead of taking office, he failed to realize that due to his direct actions, more than 270,000 of his own citizens were left unemployed. At a time when Americans are scared to lose their jobs due to a litany of reasons, such a post reeks of insensitivity.

The Trump administration has not only succeeded in making federal employees unemployed, but it seems like people in regular jobs are suffering the same fate. Unemployment in the country as of November stands at 4.6%, with about 7.8 million people unemployed. Last year, which was Joe Biden’s final year as President, it stood at 4.2% with 7.1 million people unemployed.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Gregory)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Gregory)

The Trump administration has worsened the unemployment crisis in its first year, despite claims of multiple job openings in the healthcare sector. The President has not fared well among voters either, with only 39% saying that they approve of his handling of the Presidency as per an official poll. As many as 57% disapprove of his work so far, and 4% said that they were unsure.

More on Market Realist:

US economy defies expectations with a surge in third quarter — a big win for Trump?

Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'

Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player left stumped over an impossible puzzle during the Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player left stumped over an impossible puzzle during the Bonus Round
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
3 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
16 hours ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
16 hours ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
16 hours ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
17 hours ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
20 hours ago
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.
20 hours ago
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
ECONOMY & WORK
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
Copper is trading at record high levels, and economists expect the surge to continue through 2026.
21 hours ago
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will leave the role in May 2026.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
"Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" a fan reacted
1 day ago
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
3 days ago
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
ECONOMY & WORK
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
That burden of debt on Americans might go up by the time this year comes to an end.
3 days ago
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
ECONOMY & WORK
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
Getting gifts on Christmas is great but people don't always have to like them.
3 days ago
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
WALMART
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
The retailer is adopting tech to evolve with the times and will even see new leadership.
3 days ago
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
The former DOGE head's claims might be optimistic at best given the American economy's state.
3 days ago
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
It was an incredible win and the person can hope for a happy and comfortable New Year's.
3 days ago
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
COSTCO
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
This will be a great option for members who make use of the mobile application.
4 days ago
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
Prices of essentials are still high for low and middle-income families, and job security isn't great.
4 days ago
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
The President hopes to make medication cheaper, but he might not have thought it through.
4 days ago
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
It seems like things are about to get a lot worse before they get better.
4 days ago