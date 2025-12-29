President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment

Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.

Americans who have already been hit by massive layoffs in the past few years are finding it hard to secure jobs. In addition to that, artificial intelligence has caused uncertainty in the job market. Even as people are expecting him to find a solution for unemployment, President Donald Trump has been bragging about making more than 270,000 jobs obsolete.

After Trump was elected to power for a second time, he had vowed that his administration would cut jobs within the government that it deemed unnecessary. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was then created with Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its head, which would identify and make major cuts to the roles in the government that did not seem important. Musk eventually left the role, and DOGE was made obsolete, but it seems like the government succeeded in what it had planned to do.

A post on X by the White House's Rapid Response account showed a chart. The chart showed the downward trend of federal employment since Trump took office. According to a report in People, jobs within the U.S. government are at the lowest level since 2014, with 271,000 roles eliminated. "Promises made, promises kept," the caption of the post on X read. President Trump shared the post on Truth Social and wrote, “Big news for the USA! President DJT.”

Federal employment is now at the lowest level since 2014 — down by 271,000 jobs since President Trump took office.



Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/vKNy0MHGoP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 16, 2025

While the President did promise this ahead of taking office, he failed to realize that due to his direct actions, more than 270,000 of his own citizens were left unemployed. At a time when Americans are scared to lose their jobs due to a litany of reasons, such a post reeks of insensitivity.

The Trump administration has not only succeeded in making federal employees unemployed, but it seems like people in regular jobs are suffering the same fate. Unemployment in the country as of November stands at 4.6%, with about 7.8 million people unemployed. Last year, which was Joe Biden’s final year as President, it stood at 4.2% with 7.1 million people unemployed.

The Trump administration has worsened the unemployment crisis in its first year, despite claims of multiple job openings in the healthcare sector. The President has not fared well among voters either, with only 39% saying that they approve of his handling of the Presidency as per an official poll. As many as 57% disapprove of his work so far, and 4% said that they were unsure.

