ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details

Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Student loan defaults have hit a record high, with the number of defaulters in the U.S. reaching 5.5 million by late 2025. The Trump administration has already announced that it will end the Biden-era student loan forgiveness program, and is now set to block the wages of defaulters starting in January, the Education Department confirmed on Tuesday. The department expects around 1,000 defaulted student loan borrowers to get the notices of administrative wage garnishment, a spokesperson told CNBC. As per the publication, this will be the first time that a portion of the borrowers' income will be at risk since the Covid-19 pandemic, when collection was halted.  

Student loan borrowers and advocates gather for the People's Rally To Cancel Student Debt | Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess
Representative image of student loan borrowers and advocates gather for the People's Rally To Cancel Student Debt (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Jemal Countess)

“We expect the first notices to be sent to approximately 1,000 defaulted borrowers the week of January 7, and the notices will increase in scale on a month-to-month basis,” the Education Department said in a statement. The move comes under the process known as administrative wage garnishment, which allows the administration to withhold part of a federal or non-federal employee's wages. According to CNBC, the U.S. government has extraordinary collection powers over federal debts, and it can seize a borrower's federal tax refunds, wages, and Social Security retirement and disability benefits as well. The Education Department can legally seize up to 15% of a student loan holder's after-tax income to service debts.

Representative image of a person walking past the U.S. Department of Education (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)
Representative image of a person walking past the U.S. Department of Education (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)

Reports estimate that if the department scales up its wage garnishment efforts, millions of borrowers could be affected. As per the department, in April, over 5 million borrowers were in default, and another 4 million were delinquent, which means they hadn't made a payment in the past 90 consecutive days. Today, over 42 million Americans hold student loans, with the debt amount exceeding $1.6 trillion.

While borrowers have been under pressure because of a poor labor market and changes to the lending system, the recovery measure is set to add to it. Furthermore, provisions under President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" will place new caps on the amount students can borrow in federal student loans, eliminate deferments on the loans, and cut the repayment option to a limited set. The law will also phase out the SAVE plan, which had 8 million loan holders enrolled in as of October 2024, per the Brookings Institution.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Samuel Corum)
U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act (Image Source: Getty Images/ Photo by Samuel Corum)

Critics have argued that the wage garnishment will add stress to borrowers struggling with higher costs. “As millions of borrowers sit on the precipice of default, this Administration is using its self-inflicted limited resources to seize borrowers’ wages instead of defending borrowers’ right to affordable payments,” Protect Borrowers Deputy Executive Director Persis Yu stated in a press release.

Melissa Byrne, We The 45 Million, joins student loan borrowers to demand President Biden use
Representative image of Melissa Byrne, We The 45 Million, joins student loan borrowers to demand President Biden use "Plan B" to cancel student debt on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Paul Morigi)

As per CNBC, consumer advocates suggest that student loan borrowers contact the government's Default Resolution Group and other avenues to try to avoid the wage garnishment. The Consumer Credit Protection Act limits how much of a worker's pay can be garnished at a time. As per the law, after the garnishment, the borrower must be left with at least 30 times the federal minimum hourly wage ($7.25) a week, which is at least $217.50, a higher education expert told the publication. 

More on Market Realist:

Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame

4 student loan mistakes to avoid for smarter financial planning

Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
6 hours ago
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
14 hours ago
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
1 day ago
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
COSTCO
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
The warehouse retailer is making a layout change, which may dictate how long customers wait for checkout.
1 day ago
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
NEWS
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game
Dec 16, 2025
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
WALMART
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
Shopper, creator, @sharpintx fell victim to 'return fraud' in the worst possible way.
Dec 16, 2025
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
NEWS
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
Several companies have publicly stated that they are passing on the tariff costs to customers.
Dec 16, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
The guest was at a loss for words after hearing the value of the Patek Phillippe watch.
Dec 15, 2025
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
NEWS
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
The fast food chain has raise prices like other but won over its customer base like none.
Dec 15, 2025
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
NEWS
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
BofA Metals Cheif, Michael Widmer estimates gold to hit the $5,000/oz mark in 2026.
Dec 15, 2025
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
NEWS
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
Kevin Hassett said it would solely be up to the Fed Officials to make decisions on interest rates.
Dec 15, 2025
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
JEOPARDY
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
He might have never been on the show but clearly is a big fan.
Dec 12, 2025
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
NEWS
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
As per the Congress' Joint Economic Committee, Americans paid over $158 billion in tariff costs
Dec 12, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
It was clear that the host was expecting much more from the player, as the question had potential.
Dec 11, 2025
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
NEWS
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
An expert believes that raising the minimum wages has been a crucial boost for underpaid workers.
Dec 11, 2025
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
COSTCO
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
Costco keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally to make the shoppers wander around and explore products.
Dec 11, 2025
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
NEWS
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
While rate cuts may eventually bring relief, other factors may push costs upwards.
Dec 11, 2025
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
NEWS
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
A Politico poll conducted last month found Americans were struggling with spending constraints.
Dec 11, 2025