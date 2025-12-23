Trump admin announces 'big plan' for Americans who feel it is expensive to buy a home now

With the Midterms next year, this crisis has become one of the key areas of conversation.

Housing has become even more unaffordable under the Trump administration, which has made several things expensive through its policies. Prices are through the roof, and the situation is so bad that there is little to no hope for aspiring homeowners to achieve their dream anytime soon. The government has finally decided to act, according to White House economic director Kevin Hassett, who said that they will be taking a hands-on approach to the matter.

White House economic director Kevin Hassett. (Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)

While the public could have done a lot better had this been done sooner, any measure that can bring down housing prices will be a massive relief. "Everybody in the whole Cabinet is working on trying to get housing to be more affordable," Hassett said as per a report in Fox News. He also said that the administration was working on a proposal to do just that, and its details will be made public early next year.

"We are going to have a plan, a big plan, to announce sometime soon in the new year that's going to be very good news for the American people who feel like it’s not affordable to buy a home anymore," the White House economic director said, before adding, "We have a big list of housing ideas that have been vetted very carefully by the Cabinet secretaries to present to the president in a week or two, and we will see which ones he picks.”

Representative image of Protestors during a demonstration demanding affordable housing. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE)

Hassett even claimed that the matter would be taken to US President Donald Trump in the days following Christmas at Mar-a-Lago. This is important for the President as the Democrats have successfully taken advantage of this debacle. With the Midterms next year, Trump would not want a large portion of the crowd to swing towards the blue side, which seems highly likely.

The President cuts a confident figure whenever he’s in public, but the fact remains that 76% of voters rate the handling of the economy negatively, as per a Fox News survey. That is higher than the 70% disapproval rating Joe Biden had towards the end of his term. The survey also shows that about twice as many hold Trump responsible for the state of the economy as Biden.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Even among his voters, confidence is low. The President is taking the housing affordability crisis seriously, and that was made evident when he spoke about it in a speech earlier this month. He said that he was going to introduce some aggressive reforms to make housing affordable. "In the new year, I will announce some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history," he said, as per Real Estate News.

