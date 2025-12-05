ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis

There are reasons for potential buyers to be positive but one has to be wary.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Housing shortage hits middle-income buyers the hardest (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)
Housing shortage hits middle-income buyers the hardest (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)

The affordability crisis has hit the real estate market hard, and economists have stepped in to share their two cents about how the housing market might look in the upcoming year. All of them shared varying insights with both positive and negative predictions. The consensus among everyone is that the current unpredictable nature of the American economy has made it hard to forecast next year’s situation.

Representative image of Protestors during a demonstration demanding affordable housing | Gety Images | Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE
Representative image of protesters during a demonstration demanding affordable housing. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE)

As per a report in Real Estate News, the 2026 predictions are dependent on three major factors, namely sales, mortgage rates, and prices. Buying new homes for potential first-time buyers has been an ordeal this year as the prices are through the roof. There is no consensus among economists about things getting better next year. It is important to remember that these are early predictions that may change come the end of 2025.

The report states that the US economy currently finds itself at a point where the job market could soften next year, leading to cooling inflation and more short-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, or wage growth and tariffs could make prices go up, and once again make it hard for people to buy homes. Bright MLS has adopted an optimistic point of view, which will see a 9% jump in sales.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Dazeley
Representative image of a property for sale. (Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Dazeley)

"While lower mortgage rates and more inventory will bring some buyers back, this will be a reset year, not a rebound year," said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS. "Market performance will hinge on local economic conditions, making 2026 one of the most geographically divided markets we've seen in years," she added. However, other organizations like Realtor, Zillow, and Redfin have not even gone past the 5% mark in increased sales.

An important factor when it comes to home ownership these days is the mortgage. Mortgage rates often shape the consumer’s mindset and help them decide if they are ready to buy a house or otherwise. There is a consensus among companies in this regard, which is good news for those interested in buying homes. Bright MLS believes rates will fall to 6.15% next year, while Realtor and Redfin believe it will fall to 6.6%.

A sign reading
Representative image of a property listing. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson)

Zillow has reported that it is unlikely that rates will drop below 6%, but they will still come down. However, inflation could still cause a major issue. "If a new Fed chair cuts rates now, but there's still inflation, market traders would assume that the Fed will have to increase rates later on to make up for that misstep," Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, said, before adding, "But if inflation is lower to justify a rate cut, that could move mortgage rates down and improve home sales."

As far as prices of homes are concerned, economists expect them to increase, but by a negligible amount. The curve is predicted to be mostly flat, with some predicting around a 1-2% increase in prices. However, that doesn’t mean that property prices will be low.

More on Market Realist:

Housing expert warns Americans about a price correction that is 'worse than 2008' crisis

The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch

Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
There are reasons for potential buyers to be positive but one has to be wary.
16 hours ago
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
The story of the Lalonde twins will surely go down in the show's history after recent events.
16 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
The audience in the studio had a great time watching this round play out.
19 hours ago
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
22 hours ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
23 hours ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
1 day ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
The hilarious round saw host Steve Harvey shocked into silence on a few occasions.
1 day ago
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
Ramsey offered insights into how millionaire couples build wealth.
1 day ago
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
Many have stood with the President in support of the move but there are some naysayers.
1 day ago
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
She did her best but her choice of letters was not good enough.
2 days ago
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
Shoppers are urged to be wary of the product and throw them away if purchased.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
Despite their point of difference, both masters of trivia have a lot of respect for one another.
2 days ago
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
WALMART
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.
2 days ago
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
ECONOMY & WORK
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
In an interview, Pichai stated that organizations will need to work through the disruption.
2 days ago
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
ECONOMY & WORK
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
The money from the donation will go to millions of children and will help them be financially secure.
3 days ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
3 days ago