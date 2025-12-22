ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision

The cost of raw beans, which account for at least 40% of production, has skyrocketed as a result of supply shortages.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
(L) Group of people drinking coffee (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Arno Images); (R) President Trump at the White House (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)
(L) Group of people drinking coffee (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Arno Images); (R) President Trump at the White House (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)

Coffee prices have surged significantly, with local coffee shop owners reporting that the cost of beans has tripled from $2.60 to $6.40 per pound. The spike in prices is attributed to tariffs on Brazilian coffee and global supply issues, such as droughts. President Trump's latest tariff rollbacks may not provide immediate relief from high prices for American coffee buyers. As reported by Reuters, the shortfall of coffee beans from the prior year, which caused raw bean prices to double over that period, is primarily responsible for the increase in retail coffee prices. "Most of the (retail) price increases we've seen so far are not in response to tariffs. (They're) associated with the record high (raw bean) market that we've been in since last year," Christopher Feran, an independent coffee analyst, stated. 

Image Source: Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas | Pexels
Coffee beans (Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas)

Due to roasting and negotiating times, Feran and industry experts estimate that raw bean prices might take approximately nine months to impact consumer coffee costs, indicating persistent higher pricing into the next year. The cost of raw beans, which account for at least 40% of the production cost of a bag of roast and ground coffee, has skyrocketed as a result of supply shortages brought on by unfavorable weather. In addition to tariff reductions, experts predict a surplus in coffee output for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons, which will eventually result in cheaper raw bean prices. 

Analysts point out that U.S. roasters negotiate prices every three months and keep bean supplies for two to three months, so price adjustments won't have an immediate impact. As a result, the roughly 35% increase in raw bean prices under Trump's tariffs has not yet had a complete effect on supermarket pricing, and the 18.8% increase in U.S. retail coffee prices is not primarily attributed to tariffs. “Coffee prices rise more quickly than they fall," said Steven Walter Thomas, the CEO of U.S.-based importer Lucatelli Coffee. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
President Donald Trump announcing sweeping tariffs (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

After polls indicated that affordability and the cost of living were significant concerns for consumers, in mid-November 2025, in response to political pressure from rising food costs and election losses, Trump signed executive orders to eliminate tariffs on various agricultural products that are difficult to grow in the U.S., such as coffee, beef, and tropical fruits. With Brazil supplying about 30% of U.S. coffee, reductions in tariffs were expected to lower costs. Experts cautioned that changes may take time to reflect in prices. "We just did a little bit of a rollback on some foods like coffee," Trump said after the announcement. Additionally, he admitted that his tariffs could increase consumer prices but suggested that the burden was significantly borne by other countries.

Cover Image Source: Pexels| Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh
Baristas inside a cafe (Image Source: Pexels| Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh)

In October, "Good Morning America" reported that prices for roasted coffee have surged nearly 21% in the past year, driven by supply chain issues, low inventories, and tariffs. Independent coffee shops are feeling the fluctuations more acutely than major chains. Consumers are creatively finding ways to save, such as using instant coffee, buying beans in bulk, and storing them. Moreover, experts have advised seeking deals and considering loyalty programs to tackle the issue.

More on Market Realist 

Many coffee shops in US are going bankrupt amid rising prices — is your favorite brand on the list?

If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities

Ex-barista alleges this major coffee chain is withholding tips from unionized workers

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
ECONOMY & WORK
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
The cost of raw beans, which account for at least 40% of production, has skyrocketed as a result of supply shortages.
4 hours ago
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
WALMART
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
The federal agencies have urged customers to keep it out of the reach of any kids.
4 hours ago
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
COSTCO
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
The retailer has faced a lot of flak lately as people have been shocked and disappointed by its products.
4 hours ago
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
COSTCO
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
On Christmas Eve, stores will have reduced hours, and on Christmas Day, all U.S. warehouses will remain shut.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
Fans pointed that the puzzle was used twice during the early 2000s, and players had lost out on a car and the grand cash prize on both occasions. 
10 hours ago
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
The airline said that it has made this policy change to be competitive in the market.
2 days ago
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
COSTCO
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
People do not usually think of Costco when planning a trip, but perhaps they should.
2 days ago
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
WALMART
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
The retailer has done a fantastic job in diversifying its driver workforce and keeping them happy.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
The host loved the answer he heard and could not help himself in that moment.
2 days ago
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.
3 days ago
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
ECONOMY & WORK
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
The FTC stated Instacart misled consumers about costs, falsely advertised free delivery, and charged membership fees without consent.
3 days ago
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
COSTCO
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
“We will never succumb to not being the best price and driving prices down for our members," CEO Ron Vachris said.
3 days ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
Kiyosaki has time and again asserted that silver is the "most accessible and affordable" investment, as everyone can afford to buy it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
"Excellent letter selection by Chantal! Congrats to her and her mama Norbit!!" a fan reacted.
3 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
It is a job that requires one to be at their most energetic on every single day they come into work.
3 days ago
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
COSTCO
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
The retailer hopes to make shopping experience a lot smoother for its loyal members.
3 days ago
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
ECONOMY & WORK
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
The components in the supplement could react with nitrate found in some medicines.
4 days ago
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
The economy is unpredictable at the moment, and macro policies have affected their spending habits.
4 days ago
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
The money would be sent to him by a wealthy Israeli-American family, who have been his friends.
4 days ago
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
This recall, affecting retailers like Costco and Publix is classified as a class 2 recall on December 4, indicating potential health issues.
4 days ago