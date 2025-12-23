ECONOMY & WORK
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know

Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representational image showing men carrying their purchase out of a Best Buy store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael Ciaglo)
Representational image showing men carrying their purchase out of a Best Buy store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael Ciaglo)

Major U.S. retailers are known for their generous return policies, which are even misused sometimes. These companies move record volume during the holiday season, and one major hurdle in their operations is managing returns. According to a report from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Happy Returns, retailers expect 15.8% or $849.9 billion worth of returns this year. Thus, to curb the trend, Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, TJ Maxx, and more are introducing return fees and stricter policies.

Representative image of a customer making a return (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Maskot)
Representative image of a customer making a return (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Maskot)

According to the report, nearly three-quarters or 72% of retailers already charge for at least some returns, up from 66% last year. The report noted that charges that were once limited to certain items, like electronics, are now being applied to clothing, beauty, and off-price purchases as well. Here are the retailers that will charge customers for returns during this holiday season.

According to its website, Best Buy will charge 15% restocking fee on opened electronics, and a $45 restocking fee on activatable devices such as phones/tablets during the holiday return windows. Kohl's will apply a 15% restocking fee on those items that aren't defective. Furthermore, as per its website, shipping costs and surcharges are non-refundable.

For non-loyalty members, Macy’s will deduct a $9.99 return shipping fee from the refund. According to its website, it isn't a restocking fee but a fee that works like the one for online returns, as per Macy’s Customer Service.

According to the Marshalls website, a $11.99 fee will be deducted from the refund per mailed return. However, this fee can be avoided by returning the items to the store. JCPenney will charge an $8 fee per mail‑in return according to its website, and for larger items, a restocking fee of 15-20% plus $85 could be charged to the customer.

Other retailers like J. Crew, Zara, and Urban Outfitters will also charge a $7.50, $4.95, and $5 fee, respectively, which is deductible from the refund for mailed items. Apart from the fees, many stores have enforced stricter documentation requirements as well, urging customers to preserve receipts and tags.

Representative image of Amazon workers unloading boxes from a truck (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Kena Betancur)
Representative image of Amazon workers unloading boxes from a truck (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Kena Betancur)

The stricter rules do come at a cost for retailers, as the NRF and Happy Returns report noted that nearly half, or 47% of merchants, saw an uptick in consumer complaints after imposing stricter return policies, while about 37% of the merchants lost consumers due to the return fees. Meanwhile, 34% saw their average order value fall, and about 24% reported a decrease in sales.

Representative image of a dissatisfied customer (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ijubaphoto)
Representative image of a dissatisfied customer (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ijubaphoto)

While many retailers have embraced charges for returns, others have extended their return windows during the holiday season. Holiday purchases made from Amazon (between November 1 and December 31) and Walmart (between October 1 and December 31) can now be returned through January 31, 2026, The Street noted. Furthermore, Target has extended the return deadline to January 24, 2026, while Best Buy will accept returns till January 15, 2026. Kohl's has also extended its return deadline to January 31, 2026, for eligible purchases made between October 5 and December 31, but the regular 90-day return window applies to products purchased outside those dates.

