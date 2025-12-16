Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'

Among the perks that attract people to popular retail chains, generous return policies are one of those that take the cake. Walmart's return policy normally permits returns for the majority of items with a receipt within 90 days. However, there are certain limitations, such as 30 days for electronics, 2 days for major appliances, and 30 days for marketplace items. While some products, such as plants and hearing aids, may have longer return periods, full refunds require original packaging and receipts. A TikTok user recently called the retail giant a "rental company" since customers have been misusing its standard norms in large numbers.

“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video, and mentioned, “I generally don’t think there’s nothing you can’t return from Walmart.” The clip has garnered over 417,000 views so far. Wyatt (@brohomie_) claimed that one of his friends wanted to host a Super Bowl party. So they ended up purchasing a huge TV from one of the popular retail chains. Wyatt revealed that after the Super Bowl, they returned the TV and received a complete refund because Walmart's return policy was so lenient. “Got him the biggest f**king TV Walmart has, and after the Super Bowl, we returned it," he stated.

Wyatt also shared that he is passionate about outdoor camping and, every once in a while, buys the necessary equipment from Walmart and later returns it for a full refund. Soon enough, other customers shared their own personal stories in the comments section as a result of his actions and stark message. TikTok users pointed out that many people took advantage of Walmart's return policy by sending back used goods like soiled tools and partially consumed food.

“I was in the customer service line, and the man in front of me was eating a bag of trail mix. He got to the counter and then returned the bag of trail mix he was eating. And they let him," TikTok user Ashley Taylor commented. “I hate how much sense this makes. I wouldn’t recommend it at all. But it’s a free country," user named the Patient Ginger chimed in. “I give this about another 2 years before companies set stricter laws about returns. Companies lose billions in returns, and with this economy, some companies are already testing new policies," user Albertsupport criticized. “Walmart returns guy here… bro I’ll take literally anything from y'all I don’t have S**T for company loyalty, yeah king get yo free tv," a Walmart employee with a TikTok handle named rowquaza claimed.

Wyatt concluded by saying, “Walmart is the greatest rental company you could ever stumble across… go to Walmart, get it for the day, use it, and just take it back. You don’t even take it back the same day. You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back… And guess what? You gonna get the money back.” He emphasized that if consumers can “rent” and facilitate “a good time and a memory,” then there’s nothing to lose.

You can watch Wyatt's viral TikTok video here.

