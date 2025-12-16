ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'

“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Representative picture of Walmart customers (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)
Representative picture of Walmart customers (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)

Among the perks that attract people to popular retail chains, generous return policies are one of those that take the cake. Walmart's return policy normally permits returns for the majority of items with a receipt within 90 days. However, there are certain limitations, such as 30 days for electronics, 2 days for major appliances, and 30 days for marketplace items. While some products, such as plants and hearing aids, may have longer return periods, full refunds require original packaging and receipts. A TikTok user recently called the retail giant a "rental company" since customers have been misusing its standard norms in large numbers.

Walmart
TikTok user Wyatt ( Image Source: TikTok | @brohomie_) 

“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video, and mentioned, “I generally don’t think there’s nothing you can’t return from Walmart.” The clip has garnered over 417,000 views so far. Wyatt (@brohomie_) claimed that one of his friends wanted to host a Super Bowl party. So they ended up purchasing a huge TV from one of the popular retail chains. Wyatt revealed that after the Super Bowl, they returned the TV and received a complete refund because Walmart's return policy was so lenient. “Got him the biggest f**king TV Walmart has, and after the Super Bowl, we returned it," he stated.

@brohomie_ ♬ original sound - Wyatt

Wyatt also shared that he is passionate about outdoor camping and, every once in a while, buys the necessary equipment from Walmart and later returns it for a full refund. Soon enough, other customers shared their own personal stories in the comments section as a result of his actions and stark message. TikTok users pointed out that many people took advantage of Walmart's return policy by sending back used goods like soiled tools and partially consumed food.

Tik Tok
(Image Source: TikTok | @albertsupport)

“I was in the customer service line, and the man in front of me was eating a bag of trail mix. He got to the counter and then returned the bag of trail mix he was eating. And they let him," TikTok user Ashley Taylor commented. “I hate how much sense this makes. I wouldn’t recommend it at all. But it’s a free country," user named the Patient Ginger chimed in. “I give this about another 2 years before companies set stricter laws about returns. Companies lose billions in returns, and with this economy, some companies are already testing new policies," user Albertsupport criticized. “Walmart returns guy here… bro I’ll take literally anything from y'all I don’t have S**T for company loyalty, yeah king get yo free tv," a Walmart employee with a TikTok handle named rowquaza claimed. 

Tik Tok
(Image Source: TikTok | @rowquaza)

Wyatt concluded by saying, “Walmart is the greatest rental company you could ever stumble across… go to Walmart, get it for the day, use it, and just take it back. You don’t even take it back the same day. You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back… And guess what? You gonna get the money back.” He emphasized that if consumers can “rent” and facilitate “a good time and a memory,” then there’s nothing to lose. 

You can watch Wyatt's viral TikTok video here. 

More on Market Realist:

Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it

Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers

Walmart customer who bought Great Value spinach makes a disturbing discovery after having a bite

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
1 hour ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
2 hours ago
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
3 hours ago
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
WALMART
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
4 hours ago
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
ECONOMY & WORK
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
The President's tariffs have not made life easier for Americans so far at all.
5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
6 hours ago
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18.
8 hours ago
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
ECONOMY & WORK
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
A Fox News poll indicated that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
"So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
In a Teneo survey, two in three CEOs said they expect AI to accelerate hiring.
1 day ago
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
ECONOMY & WORK
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
Data from Parcl Labs shows home prices have dropped in multiple cities.
1 day ago
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
With the administration rushing to avoid the tariff refunds, the process could be beyond complicated.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
WALMART
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
1 day ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
1 day ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
2 days ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
2 days ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
2 days ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
2 days ago