ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill

As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO
Representational image of a woman driving a rental car and a receipt from the company (Cover image source: Getty Images | Screenshot from the X post @BonifaceGio)
Representational image of a woman driving a rental car and a receipt from the company (Cover image source: Getty Images | Screenshot from the X post @BonifaceGio)

A car rental company charged a Canadian customer nearly $6,000 for renting a car for three days. The company, Avis, justified the charge by claiming that she drove for nearly 23,000 miles (36,000 km). But the circumference of Earth is 24,901 miles, and since it is physically impossible to drive that much, the driver, Giovanna Boniface appealed against the overcharge. She claimed that the car was driven for 185 miles at best and requested a refund. However, she was unexpectedly taken on a roller-coaster ride by the company, local news outlet North Shore News reported.

Sign for the rental car agency Avis | Getty Images | Photo by Smith Collection
Signboard for the rental car agency Avis | (Image source: Getty Images | Smith Collection)

Speaking to North Shore, Boniface said that she rented a GMC Yukon Denali from the Toronto Pearson Airport. She took the car to help her daughter move to college and claimed that she only drove from the airport, downtown Toronto, to Kitchener, Ontario, where she visited her mother-in-law. Thus, she estimated that it could have been 186 miles (300km) at best. She then returned the car at the airport before checking in for a flight to Europe.

GMC Yukon Denali is on display at the 108th Annual Chicago Auto Show | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd
GMC Yukon Denali is on display at the 108th Annual Chicago Auto Show | (Image source: Getty Images | Raymond Boyd)

She told CTV news that she prepaid about $600 (1,000 Canadian Dollars) for the car. While waiting to board her flight, she checked her credit card statement to make sure that the payment went through. That was when she realized that the company had charged her over $6,000 (8,000 Canadian Dollars). She told the news outlet that the company charged her 25 cents per kilometers for about 36,482 kilometres.

 

"I could have driven to and from South Africa and still had several thousand kilometers to spare," she told The Daily Hive. She added that she doesn't drive her car that much in a year, let alone three days. Boniface shared that she immediately wanted to go back through security and check with the Avis counter. However, since the queue was extremely long, she decided to call the company instead.

Boniface and her husband tried calling Avis’s Pearson airport location for 90 minutes straight. However, nobody picked up and they had to leave a voicemail, she told North Shore. When she finally connected with a service agent, the response was unexpected. “They didn't really care. I asked to be put through to a supervisor because sometimes that's what you need to do and they just hung up on me," she told the news outlet. 

Representative Image | Getty Images | Stock Photo
Representative Image of a customer care executive | (Image source: Getty Images | Stock Photo)

She added that there was no response from the company for days. She also tried to dispute the charge on her credit card but that didn't help her as well. She said that the payment should have been flagged as soon as it went through. 

Boniface told CTV News that she finally got a response from the company only after her story received media attention. She was informed that the extra charges would be soon refunded. In a statement to the news outlet, Avis said it had apologized to Boniface for the error and issued a refund. However, the cause of the error wasn't clarified.

Boniface expressed that while she understood that mistakes happen, she wasn't happy with the way her case was handled. Regarding renting cars in the future, she said that she would advise against the express drop-off option as the quick service may come at a hefty cost.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
NEWS
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
8 minutes ago
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
NEWS
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
The three siblings also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for firefighters who faced issues like their father.
8 hours ago
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
NEWS
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
The creator also made follow-up videos as he contacted the owner and helped him out.
10 hours ago
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
NEWS
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
The winner also picked a different game from the one he usually plays.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' audience gasps as model makes a costly $22,000 mistake in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' audience gasps as model makes a costly $22,000 mistake in iconic TV moment
This was the opposite of instances when mistakes by hosts have cost contestants their shot at winning.
12 hours ago
Unhappy with the election result? Americans can move to an Italian village offering homes for $1
NEWS
Unhappy with the election result? Americans can move to an Italian village offering homes for $1
In addition to the $1 homes, options are also available for digital nomads as well as big spenders willing to settle down.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' called his $250,000 pitch the 'worst ever' on the show. He proved them all wrong later.
NEWS
'Shark Tank' called his $250,000 pitch the 'worst ever' on the show. He proved them all wrong later.
The founder made a comeback on the show and things went very differently compared to the first time.
1 day ago
Lottery winner wins $2 million by 'copying' shopper ahead of her — then her $700,000 disappeared
NEWS
Lottery winner wins $2 million by 'copying' shopper ahead of her — then her $700,000 disappeared
The winner said that whatever amount she will be able to take home will change her life.
1 day ago
Homeless man couldn't stop crying after he finds out strangers raised $15,000 so he could have a home
NEWS
Homeless man couldn't stop crying after he finds out strangers raised $15,000 so he could have a home
Vu also found a financial advisor for Mike to help him get his finances in order for the future.
1 day ago
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
COSTCO
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
The worker recounted that there was a 16-17-year-old pushing the cart who might have been one of his kids.
1 day ago
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the popstar's response took everyone by surprise.
NEWS
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the popstar's response took everyone by surprise.
The Aussie waitress, shared her experience of serving the global star with “Sunrise”.
2 days ago
Guy finds out the ridiculous amount he spent on Uber in the last 2 years — then bans himself from the app
NEWS
Guy finds out the ridiculous amount he spent on Uber in the last 2 years — then bans himself from the app
"I am banning myself from Uber and I am literally deleting the apps off my phone. I feel sick right now," he said.
2 days ago
Daughter grows up loving the house her mom used to clean for 43 years — then she gave her a surprise
NEWS
Daughter grows up loving the house her mom used to clean for 43 years — then she gave her a surprise
The owner and the girl's mother grew closer as years passed and this added emotional value to the mansion.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an old pocket watch. Now, it's one of the most valued items on the show
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an old pocket watch. Now, it's one of the most valued items on the show
The watch was discovered in St. Paul, Minn, and was featured in an episode of the show aired in 2004.
2 days ago
Stranger gives a homeless man $100 and secretly followed him — how he spent it stunned everyone
NEWS
Stranger gives a homeless man $100 and secretly followed him — how he spent it stunned everyone
The YouTuber first thought that the man was just going to buy booze for himself but things took an unexpected turn.
2 days ago
Adorable sisters mistake Costco cashier for Maui from 'Moana'— he understood the assignment
COSTCO
Adorable sisters mistake Costco cashier for Maui from 'Moana'— he understood the assignment
The girls couldn't hold their excitement and shouted, "That's Maui!". He also started singing Maui's signature catchphrase, "Chee-hoo!"
2 days ago
Scammer tells elderly woman her grandson is in jail — she outsmarts him with one clever question
NEWS
Scammer tells elderly woman her grandson is in jail — she outsmarts him with one clever question
The woman had received a call about her grandson being in trouble previously as well.
3 days ago
Guy says he gets paid just to ruin people's weddings — and yes, he's making some serious cash
NEWS
Guy says he gets paid just to ruin people's weddings — and yes, he's making some serious cash
He also gets paid extra in case someone punches him or slaps him after the fiasco.
3 days ago
A 91-year-old veteran was selling wife's jewelry for rent. The pawn shop worker helped raise $500,000.
NEWS
A 91-year-old veteran was selling wife's jewelry for rent. The pawn shop worker helped raise $500,000.
The employee started by requesting the owner of the shop to take the interest off his borrowings.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell a unique desk. Then, the expert tells her she could be in legal trouble.
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell a unique desk. Then, the expert tells her she could be in legal trouble.
The woman had bought the desk at an estate sale and had no idea about its past but only knew its mechanism.
3 days ago