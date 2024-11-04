Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers

Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.

At a time when social distancing became the norm and tech to ensure contactless service was quickly introduced everywhere from supermarkets to public transport, self-checkout gained popularity. But as years passed and the world returned to normalcy, things such as remote work and self-service kiosks were phased out. Recently, retail chains such as Target and Walmart have either scaled back self-checkouts or introduced changes, which are not being appreciated by all. One Walmart customer even took to the popular Reddit forum r/Walmart to vent their frustration with the new policies.

A man standing at a self checkout counter at a store (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

Making Checkouts a Hassle Again?

The Redditor known as u/EcstaticPrint8583 shared that they used to work at a Walmart store and there have been issues with the chain's self-checkout system since day one. "Every time I go to the store closer to my house their self-checkout is either closed with 2 cashiers in the entire store," the user complained. They further shared that things have worsened over the years with changes introduced at the stores. They claimed that the store where they worked had no item limit for both cash and card payment options. However, the local store they now shop at only had the card option at self-checkout, which was mostly closed.

Close-up shot of a woman using acredit card to pay at the self-checkout counter (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

Being a Walmart+ customer didn't make things any easier for the user either. "Until recently, first they started closing self-checkout so now most are closed most of the time. Then just this month the put item limit to 15 items", the user further complained. They clarified that it was not a nationwide change and it was done only at the local store. "It is so annoying because what is the actual point of scan & go?" they wrote, and shared that the cashier stopped them from scanning all their items. Although they complied once, the user decided to fight the next time.

"I normally don't bother associates/cashiers cuz I was one of them once & it is hard plus they aren't the ones making rules", the user wrote, calling the entire idea stupid. Responding to the post, one user did point out a plausible reason behind the self-checkout changes.

Why is Walmart Scaling Back Tech?

Once the pandemic was over, shoppers continued to enjoy the self-checkout lanes, and some were taking advantage of it.

Do you think self-checkout lanes should stay or go? https://t.co/VGp4mVbSU7 — WNDU (@16NewsNow) October 30, 2024

As part of the changes introduced earlier this year, the self-checkout in certain Walmart stores is only open to Spark Drivers, Walmart+ members, and customers with 10 or fewer items. Walmart introduced the restrictions after Target announced a similar 10-item cap on its self-checkout lanes. Meanwhile, Dollar General reduced self-checkout at most of its locations and removed it entirely from thousands of its locations.

Dollar General reducing self-checkout options in thousands of stores https://t.co/Xw2rQWlu3t — WFAA (@wfaa) March 18, 2024

The decision to reduce self-checkout comes as retailers are facing growing concerns about theft. While the system offers convenience, it also increases the likelihood of shoplifting and frustration among shoppers. "Rising theft — part of what retailers call "shrink" — is the primary reason self-checkout is being ditched in some stores and restricted in others", Neil Saunders, managing director, of retail, at GlobalData told CBS.

Shoplifting, self-checkout and the limits of AI https://t.co/HNjMbrueH7 | opinion — Financial Times (@FT) April 3, 2024

At the same time, Walmart officially says that it is “re-evaluating its self-checkout strategy” and not completely abandoning it. The multinational retailer is testing new technology that doesn't require a cashier, similar to something that Amazon Go has introduced, according to 9meters.