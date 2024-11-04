ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers

Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Customer waiting at the checkout counter in a Walmart store | (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)
Customer waiting at the checkout counter in a Walmart store | (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

At a time when social distancing became the norm and tech to ensure contactless service was quickly introduced everywhere from supermarkets to public transport, self-checkout gained popularity. But as years passed and the world returned to normalcy, things such as remote work and self-service kiosks were phased out. Recently, retail chains such as Target and Walmart have either scaled back self-checkouts or introduced changes, which are not being appreciated by all. One Walmart customer even took to the popular Reddit forum r/Walmart to vent their frustration with the new policies.

A Man Standing At A Self Checkout Counter In The Store (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
A man standing at a self checkout counter at a store (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

Making Checkouts a Hassle Again?

The Redditor known as u/EcstaticPrint8583 shared that they used to work at a Walmart store and there have been issues with the chain's self-checkout system since day one. "Every time I go to the store closer to my house their self-checkout is either closed with 2 cashiers in the entire store," the user complained. They further shared that things have worsened over the years with changes introduced at the stores. They claimed that the store where they worked had no item limit for both cash and card payment options. However, the local store they now shop at only had the card option at self-checkout, which was mostly closed. 

Close-up shot of a woman using acredit card to pay at the self-checkout counter (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)
Close-up shot of a woman using acredit card to pay at the self-checkout counter (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

Being a Walmart+ customer didn't make things any easier for the user either. "Until recently, first they started closing self-checkout so now most are closed most of the time. Then just this month the put item limit to 15 items", the user further complained. They clarified that it was not a nationwide change and it was done only at the local store. "It is so annoying because what is the actual point of scan & go?" they wrote, and shared that the cashier stopped them from scanning all their items. Although they complied once, the user decided to fight the next time.

Posts from the walmart
community on Reddit

 

"I normally don't bother associates/cashiers cuz I was one of them once & it is hard plus they aren't the ones making rules", the user wrote, calling the entire idea stupid. Responding to the post, one user did point out a plausible reason behind the self-checkout changes. 

Comment
byu/EcstaticPrint8583 from discussion
inwalmart

 

Why is Walmart Scaling Back Tech?

Once the pandemic was over, shoppers continued to enjoy the self-checkout lanes, and some were taking advantage of it. 

 

As part of the changes introduced earlier this year, the self-checkout in certain Walmart stores is only open to Spark Drivers, Walmart+ members, and customers with 10 or fewer items. Walmart introduced the restrictions after Target announced a similar 10-item cap on its self-checkout lanes. Meanwhile, Dollar General reduced self-checkout at most of its locations and removed it entirely from thousands of its locations.

 

The decision to reduce self-checkout comes as retailers are facing growing concerns about theft. While the system offers convenience, it also increases the likelihood of shoplifting and frustration among shoppers. "Rising theft — part of what retailers call "shrink" — is the primary reason self-checkout is being ditched in some stores and restricted in others", Neil Saunders, managing director, of retail, at GlobalData told CBS.

 

At the same time, Walmart officially says that it is “re-evaluating its self-checkout strategy” and not completely abandoning it. The multinational retailer is testing new technology that doesn't require a cashier, similar to something that Amazon Go has introduced, according to 9meters.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
WALMART
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.
2 hours ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
19 hours ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
1 day ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
1 day ago
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
NEWS
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
The rapper later joked that Taco Bell would have to change its slogan to 'We messed with the bull and got the horns."
1 day ago
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
2 days ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
2 days ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
2 days ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
3 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
3 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
4 days ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
4 days ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
4 days ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
4 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
4 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
5 days ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
5 days ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
5 days ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
5 days ago