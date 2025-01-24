ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper buys Great Value corn. Now, she's warning others after what she noticed on the label.

The consumer also pointed out how the product didn't have a mark that indicated FDA approval.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing TikTok user Peggy Bolton and the can of corn. (Cover image source: TikTok | @peggybolton)
Screenshots showing TikTok user Peggy Bolton and the can of corn. (Cover image source: TikTok | @peggybolton)

Walmart is among the most popular retail chains across the globe and the brand image is built on the trust of consumers who believe that it won't compromise on quality. But according to TikTok user Peggy Bolton (@peggybolton), it isn't exactly smart to trust anything that's being sold at Walmart, as she recently discovered something disturbing about Great Value’s Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn from its store. Her video has received well over a million views as per The Daily Dot.

Several things about the product have changed but people can’t tell the difference by looking at the corn. Previously, the product contained 45 calories and now it is 90 calories but that is not the main issue. The newer product comes with a California warning label and the can says that it is a product of Thailand.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daily Dot (@dailydot)

 

Previously, there was no indication of where the product came from. “WARNING: Consuming this product can expose you to Lead, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm,” the warning read.

Bolton believes that the warning could have been issued for two possible reasons. The first one is that since the product is from Thailand, the warning could be about the way products in their country are canned. Another reason behind it could be to alert consumers about pesticides used on the farms there. One more alarming fact that she highlighted is that the new cans don’t have the “Great For You” label. To be able to get that label on a product, it has to be approved by the FDA, USDA, and the IOM.

@peggybolton #GreatValue #Corn #Pesticides #CaliforniaWarning #CancerCausingwarning #Walmart ♬ original sound - Peggy Bolton

 

Consuming food items that are not up to safety standards is something that nobody wants to do. That’s why it is so important to be careful about what you’re buying. But product quality isn't a cause for concern just at Walmart, the same has been highlighted about other retail chains as well. An earlier TikTok video by user @hunterkiotv about Costco products has received more than 5.3 million views as per The Daily Dot. The product he faced issues with was a banana that was bought by his mother from Costco.

In the video, he claimed that it took more effort than it normally should to break the bananas. This is because they were way too flexible. “So my mother was showing me that she opened the banana, that she thinks these are not real bananas. But when she opens it, and she breaks it in half, it gets very tough and doesn’t really break. And when it pulls, it’s, like, it’s glue. It’s very tight and doughy,” he explained.

@hunterkiotv Does your BANNA do this? #fyp #weird ♬ original sound - HUNTERKIO

 

It made a lot of people in the comments section freak out and many of them suggested that the fruits were genetically modified in a lab before they were put on the shelf for sale. That’s just plain scary and everyone needs to exercise caution when buying such items.

For more such content follow @peggybolton on TikTok.

