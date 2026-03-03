ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households

The two progressives estimate the tax would bring in $4.4 trillion over the next decade.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks next to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) at a town hall event on February 20, 2026 in Stanford, California (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks next to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) at a town hall event on February 20, 2026 in Stanford, California (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy)

The progressive Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, is campaigning to create urgency around the need to pass a proposed billionaire wealth tax in California that could potentially pay every American citizen a share. Alongside Democratic Representative Rohit Khanna of California, the populist politician unveiled a bill on Monday that would impose a 5% annual wealth tax on American billionaires, which, according to his office's estimate, is about 938 people. Among the many proposals for the use of the funds is the flashy idea of depositing $3,000 to each American in households that make $150,000 or less in a year, according to an official press release

Image Source: : Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers a campaign update at the Hotel Vermont | Photo by Scott Eisen | Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers a campaign update at the Hotel Vermont (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Scott Eisen)

The tax proposal was propagated by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West to arguably close the $100 billion gap created in health care funding by the Medicaid cuts made by President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the expired ACA tax credits. The rest of the funds are proposed to go toward food assistance and education. According to an economic analysis from the University of California at Berkeley, the tax would raise $4.4 trillion over 10 years, The New York Times reported. Thus, presenting the bill, the Vermont senator and Ro Khanna made some interesting proposals. The catchiest of all was the $3,000 direct payment to Americans, which means households with four members who make $150,000 annually or less would get $12,000 a year.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks next to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) at a town hall event on February 20, 2026 in Stanford, California. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks next to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) at a town hall event on February 20, 2026 in Stanford, California. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy)

Beyond that, the duo also proposed to make a slew of changes including expansion of Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing loss for seniors, build, renovate, and preserve affordable homes, ensure families don't spend over 7% of their income on childcare, establish a minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers, and expand Medicaid for seniors and people with disabilities. Kicking off the campaign, Sen Sanders came out swinging at the billionaires of America. "The billionaire class no longer sees itself as part of American society. They see themselves as something separate and apart, like the oligarchs," he said at an event at Wiltern, as per SF Gate. He added that these billionaires have created businesses that are "changing the face of the Earth" and "they are saying to you and to everybody in America, who the hell do you think you are."  

Getty Images | Paul Marotta
One of California's billionaires, Meta CEO Mark Zukcerberg (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Marotta)

While the Independent Senator is pushing hard, the proposal is unlikely to become law under the GOP-controlled Congress. However, as per Business Insider, the policy could influence Democratic policies, as Rep. Ro Khanna may in the future run for presidential candidacy. In Khanna's home state, California, there are over 200 billionaires who would be on the hook to pay. With discussions around the proposed bill ramping up, many have relocated to other states to avoid the high taxes. Sanders has called out such wealthy earners and specifically mentioned billionaires, such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who, according to his estimates, would owe $11 billion, $11 billion, and $42 billion each in taxes in the first year.

More on Market Realist: 

While millions of Americans struggled, American billionaires quietly grew even richer

A Hollywood billionaire has quietly left California for New York as a proposed tax spooks the rich

Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
NEWS
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
The two progressives estimate the tax would bring in $4.4 trillion over the next decade.
1 hour ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
Hearing the answer, Harvey knew the contestant would need god by his side to save his marriage.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
After painfully losing out by 5 points the previous night, the Baccus family made a comeback
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
Harvey's anecdotes made it clear that he had been through some steamy situations.
1 day ago
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
NEWS
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
Michael Green isn't worried about AI stocks, as a passive investment bubble is a "more salient" risk
1 day ago
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
NEWS
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
The AI assistant app seems to have benefitted from the headlines that emerged after Trump's rant.
1 day ago
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
NEWS
Your phone already has the best defense against scam texts — and most people don't know about it
AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile have their own spam blocking tools for their subscribers.
1 day ago
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
NEWS
Expert claims Trump Accounts aren't really tax-free — despite the President saying so
The newly introduced Trump accounts have the same tax advantages as IRAs.
3 days ago
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
NEWS
IMF says Trump's economy will continue to grow — but warns him to 'be careful' about two things
While the IMF warned the current administration's policies could make deficits worse.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort
Fans couldn't believe how a contestant failed to secure just 31 points out of the 200 that his partner had scored.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer
While the answer touched Harvey's heart, he was sure nobody would do that for a celebrity.
4 days ago
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
NEWS
Fact check: Trump claims gas prices are at $1.85 per gallon — but the data says otherwise
Trump's claims were both partially true and ridiculous, according to industry analysts.
4 days ago
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
NEWS
Mark Ruffalo wants New York Governor to 'tax the rich' — critics say he should donate first
People on social media accused the actor of being a hypocrite, urging him to step up first.
5 days ago
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump vows to 'protect' Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid' — but there's a major problem
Trump's pledge sounds empty as OBBBA has shaved over $1 trillion in social safety nets funding.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing
While her answer wasn't technically wrong, the survey begged to differ.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000
After getting three zeros on the board, Nori had the impossible task of winning with two answers
5 days ago
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
NEWS
Capital Economics warns the stock market bubble could burst sooner than we think
An underlying stock rotation has triggered a potential countdown to a crash.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars
Harvey couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a jab at J-Lo's relationship status
6 days ago
Trump hails America's 'roaring economy' — but consumers don't see it the same way
NEWS
Trump hails America's 'roaring economy' — but consumers don't see it the same way
While the president championed his policies, the ground reality tells a woeful tale.
6 days ago
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
NEWS
Goldman Sachs says 'don't expect' companies to lower prices in response to tariff reductions
Companies will be in no rush to reduce prices as trade uncertainty continues, the bank noted.
7 days ago