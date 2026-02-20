Bernie Sanders reveals the 'most significant addiction crisis' in America today — no suprises here

ECONOMY & WORK
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses a rally against the Republican tax plan outside the U.S. Capitol November (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses a rally against the Republican tax plan outside the U.S. Capitol November (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Leaders are firing up their engines to push for aggressive tax hikes for the "Billionaire Class" of California and New York. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently spoke out, accusing the wealthiest class of having an "addiction" to greed. Billionaires are “treading on very, very thin ice,” Sanders warned on Wednesday during a fiery speech in Los Angeles, as he urged the Californian voters to fight the "grotesque" levels of economic inequality in the state by supporting the proposed tax on the state's wealthiest.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Adam Gray
Representative image of people protesting on tax day, calling for billionaires to pay more tax (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Adam Gray)

In his speech, the independent Vermont senator railed against the “greed” and “arrogance”  of the nation’s “ruling class”. He claimed he found it “fairly disgusting” that some ultra-wealthy tech leaders are threatening to or have already fled California in response to the proposed wealth tax becoming law. Being the home of Silicon Valley, California has more billionaires than any other state, and nearly half its personal income tax revenue comes from the top 1% of earners, according to The Guardian. Thus, a large health care union led by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is attempting to place a proposal before the voters that would impose a one-time 5% tax on all assets of billionaires, including stocks, businesses, art, collectibles, and intellectual property. The tax is aimed at backfilling federal funding cuts to health services that President Donald Trump approved last year.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaking against the Republican tax plan that would give huge tax cuts to millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

Senator Bernie Sanders speaking against the Republican tax plan that would give huge tax cuts to millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Duane Prokop)

The proposal caused a political uproar in Silicon Valley, with tech leaders threatening to leave the state for more tax-friendly options like Florida. "These people suffer from an addiction problem," Sanders alleged in his speech. "Do you know what the most significant addiction crisis in America is today? It is the greed of the billionaire class. For these people, enough is never enough. They are dedicated to accumulating more and more wealth," he added. 

A similar attack was launched by former Labor Secretary Reich as well, who called upon the leaders to be fearless in implementing the law. "Governors Hochul and Newsom: Don’t worry about raising taxes on the rich. True, a few rich people may abandon New York or California if taxes on them are raised, but evidence suggests the vast majority will stay put," he wrote in a Substack post on Wednesday. Both California and New York are attempting to impose higher taxes on the wealthy. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently issued an ultimatum for the state, calling the tax a "last resort" to avoid a 9.5% hike in property taxes that will fill the $5.4 billion deficit, Fox Business reported. 

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich speaks to Occupy Los Angeles protesters after the Move Your Money March through the downtown financial district (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by David McNew)
Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich speaks to Occupy Los Angeles protesters after the Move Your Money March through the downtown financial district (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by David McNew)

For California, a nonpartisan analysis from the California Legislative Analyst’s Office revealed that the one-time billionaire tax would “probably” generate tens of billions of dollars. However, there was significant uncertainty as wealthy Californians could leave the state, taking away hundreds of millions of dollars in state income taxes. The study also noted the complexity and cost of implementing the law, as valuing assets could be tricky for state officials. Thus, both California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have remained reluctant to push for the tax hike. However, in his post, Reich claimed that it was the "kindest" reasoning for the opposition, and the "unkind" reason is that they are in the "pockets of the rich". 

