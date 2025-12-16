ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising

If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
ATM exterior (Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Alexandros Chatzidimos)
ATM exterior (Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Alexandros Chatzidimos)

The U.S. has more than 900 billionaires, who are getting richer thanks to tax cuts introduced by Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. The population of the country stands at approximately 342.6 million as per the latest Census data, with the average consumer spending around $77,280 annually and living with a median household income of $83,730. A Reddit thread has stated that Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of approximately $215.9 billion, could sustain daily expenditures equal to the average Q4 2023 US salary of $59,384 for about 9,960.7 years if inflation is ignored. Spending at this rate would take 46.2 years to deplete every billion dollars. Additionally, the estimated risk-free return on a billion dollars is around $50 million per year, while annual spending of $59,384 daily totals approximately $22.9 million. This brings up a question about the impact of the top five billionaires pooling their wealth and distributing it equally among Americans.

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris
Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

The five wealthiest Americans, according to Forbes' current list of billionaires, are Elon Musk ($483.7 billion), Larry Ellison ($388.5 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($264.2 billion), Jeff Bezos ($240.4 billion), and Larry Page ($208.9 billion), with a combined net worth of around $1.59 trillion. If they impartially distributed their riches equally among 342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78. On the other hand, the combined fortune of all billionaires worldwide is $16.1 trillion, or $47,007 for every American. Even though $4,629.78 is a substantial amount, it highlights the enormous wealth gap.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)
Jeff Bezos at an event (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Top financial strategist Justin Donald has some sound advice about investing like billionaires. He revealed that the wealthy allocate 15-25% of their net worth to stocks, favoring alternative investments such as private equity (20-30%) and real estate (15-25%). Public markets are efficient, prompting the wealthy to favor "inefficient markets" like private businesses for better deal structuring. Single-family offices invest significant portions in alternatives, while private credit offers fixed-income loans to companies with returns ranging from 8-20%. Donald noted trends in industrial outdoor storage and niche office spaces, along with emerging interests in data centers and collectibles as investment alternatives. He also disclosed that billionaires allocate 2-5% of their net worth towards Bitcoin.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg | Johannes Simon | Getty Images
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johannes Simon) 

So, apart from using the potential $4,629.78 to pay off debts, credit card payments, save up for retirement plans, invest in a new home, or set it up for future emergency funds, there are other ways to achieve financial success. Follow a structured plan involving four key steps. Start by creating a financial snapshot, which serves as your starting point for the year. This includes conducting an account audit where you list all your financial accounts, incluchecking, high-yield savings, retirement, and brokerage accounts) alongside their values and purposes. Identify all debts, including loans and credit card balances. Next, perform a cash flow audit by reviewing your income, pay stubs, and deductions to understand your monthly cash flow and recurring expenses. This foundational analysis will guide you in setting realistic financial goals and budgets in case you experience a financial windfall.

More on Market Realist:

Jeff Bezos could easily end U.S. hunger with his massive wealth as per estimates. But would he?

Elon Musk's Mother Reveals That the Billionaire Once Lived in a Rent-Controlled Apartment

Mark Zuckerberg Blames E-commerce Boom During Pandemic, Not AI, For Large-Scale Tech Layoffs

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
5 minutes ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
3 hours ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
10 hours ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
23 hours ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
1 day ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
1 day ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
"Congratulations Brad on winning the bonus round thanks to his father's help," a fan reacted to the father-son duo.
1 day ago
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
The home improvement retailer cut its earnings projections for a third quarter in a row
3 days ago
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
ECONOMY & WORK
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
The President has often made claims that are not entirely true and this seems to be one of them.
4 days ago
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
WALMART
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
The retailer has its own payment service that customers are free to use apart from cash and card.
4 days ago
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
Claudia Sahm told Fortune that the Fed was stuck in a hard place.
4 days ago
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
ECONOMY & WORK
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP told Fortune, the granular data shows a shift in job trends.
4 days ago
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
Shoplifting is a big problem in the country and retailers lose several millions each year.
4 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
ECONOMY & WORK
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
The two are having a very public falling out and Greene is even going to leave Congress next year.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
4 days ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
4 days ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
4 days ago