Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift

Oprah Winfrey's rags-to-riches story has inspired the world to work hard and turn their lives around. Growing up in a poor household, Winfrey aimed for the stars which led her to become one of the greatest media moguls of all time. Recently, Winfrey was asked to share ideas for a Christmas gift. The fan requested the legendary TV show host to share something sentimental. While her response won the hearts of many, it also drew backlash.

In the video shared on 10gsocial (@10gsocial), Winfrey seemed to be on her way to an event, surrounded by security. While she appeared to be in a hurry, a fan stopped her, seeking suggestions for a Christmas gift for his mother, who is not doing well. Winfrey stopped to answer the question and suggested the man give her a "beautiful jewelry box" that she had on her list of favorite things.

Screenshots of the moment when Oprah was stopped by a fan (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

However, the man said that it was too expensive for him and he was looking for something on a budget. Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars. The man reaffirmed that it was still too expensive for him. Winfrey looked shocked to hear that the man couldn't afford even that.

Screenshots from the post where Oprah asks if $100 is too much (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

She went on to suggest another gift and said, "here's what you do, you make a top 10 reasons why you love her and make a beautiful card of it." She added that they had to be his personal reasons. The man seemed to be happy with the suggestion and asked if it is sentimental. Winfrey replied that yes, it was sentimental.

Screenshots from the video showing Oprah give her suggestions | (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

While several found her suggestion to be warm and sentimental, many felt that Winfrey was out of touch because of her initial response. "She was SHOOK that $100 was too expensive. ‘Do they even make things that cost less than $100?’" wrote a user @sfalconib. "She said oh you poor? I got a better gift for you," added another viewer @choolah20.

Winfrey took her talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to unprecedented heights. After ruling the ratings for 25 years, she built a media empire on the success of her show.

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards | (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Launching her own production company, Harpo Productions, Winfrey invested in films like The Color Purple, Beloved, and Selma. Profits from her company and dozens of other investments boost her net worth to about $3 billion as per Forbes. She now lives extremely well, despite her humble beginnings and so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the billionaire media mogul may not have the same idea of money as other commoners.

However, several viewers argued that her response was humble enough, given her stature. "Oprah is a billionaire but she gave a gift suggestion that’s $100 .. but y’all saying she’s out of touch lol," wrote one user @tastebudct, supporting Winfrey.

Screenshot from the Reddit comments (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

"Bless her heart. She was trying to help. I love both of her suggestions. There was no judgment in her tone or reaction. Love her sentimental gift idea," added another user @lmchristenson.

