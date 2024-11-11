ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift

Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Picture showing Oprah Winfrey interacting with studio audience during her show (Cover image source: Getty Images | Mat Hayward)
Picture showing Oprah Winfrey interacting with studio audience during her show (Cover image source: Getty Images | Mat Hayward)

Oprah Winfrey's rags-to-riches story has inspired the world to work hard and turn their lives around. Growing up in a poor household, Winfrey aimed for the stars which led her to become one of the greatest media moguls of all time. Recently, Winfrey was asked to share ideas for a Christmas gift. The fan requested the legendary TV show host to share something sentimental. While her response won the hearts of many, it also drew backlash. 

In the video shared on 10gsocial (@10gsocial), Winfrey seemed to be on her way to an event, surrounded by security. While she appeared to be in a hurry, a fan stopped her, seeking suggestions for a Christmas gift for his mother, who is not doing well. Winfrey stopped to answer the question and suggested the man give her a "beautiful jewelry box" that she had on her list of favorite things. 

Screenshots from the post | TikTok | @10gsocial
Screenshots of the moment when Oprah was stopped by a fan (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

However, the man said that it was too expensive for him and he was looking for something on a budget. Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars. The man reaffirmed that it was still too expensive for him. Winfrey looked shocked to hear that the man couldn't afford even that.

Screenshots from the post | TikTok | @10gsocial
Screenshots from the post where Oprah asks if $100 is too much (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

She went on to suggest another gift and said, "here's what you do, you make a top 10 reasons why you love her and make a beautiful card of it." She added that they had to be his personal reasons. The man seemed to be happy with the suggestion and asked if it is sentimental. Winfrey replied that yes, it was sentimental. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @10gsocial
Screenshots from the video showing Oprah give her suggestions | (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

While several found her suggestion to be warm and sentimental, many felt that Winfrey was out of touch because of her initial response. "She was SHOOK that $100 was too expensive. ‘Do they even make things that cost less than $100?’" wrote a user @sfalconib. "She said oh you poor? I got a better gift for you," added another viewer @choolah20. 

Winfrey took her talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to unprecedented heights. After ruling the ratings for 25 years, she built a media empire on the success of her show.

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards | (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Launching her own production company, Harpo Productions, Winfrey invested in films like The Color Purple, Beloved, and Selma. Profits from her company and dozens of other investments boost her net worth to about $3 billion as per Forbes. She now lives extremely well, despite her humble beginnings and so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the billionaire media mogul may not have the same idea of money as other commoners.

However, several viewers argued that her response was humble enough, given her stature. "Oprah is a billionaire but she gave a gift suggestion that’s $100 .. but y’all saying she’s out of touch lol," wrote one user @tastebudct, supporting Winfrey.

Screenshot fromt he comments | TikTok | @10gsocial
Screenshot from the Reddit comments (Image source: TikTok | @10gsocial)

"Bless her heart. She was trying to help. I love both of her suggestions. There was no judgment in her tone or reaction. Love her sentimental gift idea," added another user @lmchristenson

@10gsocial Oprah knows hiw to give a sentimental gift #oprah #tv #gift #christmas #suprise ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

 

For more such interesting videos, follow 10gsocial (@10gsocial) on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
2 hours ago
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
The shiny blue suitcase itself made up for the investment and she made more startling discoveries.
10 hours ago
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
1 day ago
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
2 days ago
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
ECONOMY & WORK
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
Getting struck by lightning and then surviving to win a lottery worth $1 million is next to impossible.
2 days ago
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
3 days ago
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
Parcells wrote the checks worth millions and never even asked the players to pay the money back.
3 days ago
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
ECONOMY & WORK
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
The way he lived and his chosen career path never gave anything away about his investments.
3 days ago
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
She also recommended taking time before responding to messages to gauge the person's real intentions.
4 days ago
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
ECONOMY & WORK
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
The revolutionary new ad-tech startup STIC has officially launched, enabling everyday drivers to turn their vehicles into rolling billboards and earn extra income with each mile.
4 days ago
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
WALMART
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.
Nov 2, 2024
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
ECONOMY & WORK
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
People will receive a share of the massive settlement based on the number of bars that they bought between the given dates.
Nov 2, 2024
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
The expert that Harrison consulted gave valuations that were closer to what the seller was asking for.
Nov 2, 2024
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
ECONOMY & WORK
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
O'Leary's comments are backed by data showing how a vast majority of Americans need coffee to kick-start their day.
Nov 1, 2024
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
The man's wife refused to believe him since she was used to him playing pranks on her.
Oct 29, 2024
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
Oct 29, 2024
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon."
Oct 29, 2024
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
Oct 28, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
While Rubush had guessed the word within 10 seconds, the 4-5 second pause she took before saying "WORD" cost her dearly.
Oct 28, 2024
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
Although the co-founder did walk away with an investment, O'Leary had some harsh words for him.
Oct 27, 2024