'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in stitches after hearing an NFL legend's answer

Harvey got hyped after he found something in common with the NFL Hall of Famers.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey high-fiving the NFL legends (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The "Big Game Week" on "Family Feud" kicked off with a bang, featuring NFL legends going head-to-head. The two teams of the NFC Champions and the AFC Champions competed for glory on the first episode of the week, and Harvey already labelled it as his "favorite day". The host had a bunch of fun as the legends cracked him up with their funny answers, and some even earned Harvey's respect, prompting fist bumps and high fives.

Screenshot showing the two teams (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
In the episode, the big prize was $45,000, and the NFC champions played for the Douglas Brothers Foundation, and the AFC champions played for the Laureus group. "I came here for you. I came here for y'all. This is my favorite day right here. I love all these boys right here," Harvey said before introducing the players. The NFC Champions team was led by legendary defensive tackle Warren Sapp, and his team included other champs like Von Miller, Ronde Barber, Jalen Ramsey, and Torrey Smith. On the other side, the AFC champions were led by Ed Reed, a former safety for the Ravens, Super Bowl champ, and Hall of Famer, and his team included Tyrone Carter, James Harrison, Devin, and Chris Jones. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium with the two players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Harvey started the game with Reed and Sapp at the podium, facing off for the survey question: "We asked 100 men: What's the sexiest thing about you?" Warren got the buzzer first and answered with "My smile," which was at the top of the board. He chose to play the question, and the turn passed on to his next mate, Miller, who came up with another winning answer, "Physique," to get some more points for the team. Next up was Barber, who had something to say that Harvey would find very relatable. As he heard the question, he answered with "My bald head," earning a prompt, crisp fist bump from the host. However, to their disappointment, the answer wasn't on the board, and they got their very first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey fist bumping Barber (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Next up was Ramsey, who expectedly came up with the answer "My style" as he was one of the most stylish players on set. Unfortunately, the survey didn't find that answer good enough, and the team got their second strike. "They hating," Ramsey said, making Harvey laugh, "Haha! He said, 'They hate.' Y'all hating." With two strikes on the board, the turn went on to Smith, who saved the game with his answer, "Personality". 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Now it was Sapp's turn to keep the game going with another good answer. However, his answer, "My Walk," wasn't on the board, and the NFC champions struck out. With this, the turn went to the AFC champions, who could now steal all the points and win the round. After much discussion, Reed said to Harvey, "The team thinks we're gonna go with the wallet, the money." The answer immediately lit Harvey up, as he went around high-fiving all the team members, shouting, "I'm in that. I'm in that. I'm in that!!"

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Unfortunately for them, the response wasn't on the board either, and the NFC Champions got to keep all their points and win the round.

Watch their celebration here. 

