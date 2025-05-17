ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey totally lost it after hearing player's wild answer about The Rock

Another contestant followed with a very absurd comparison that was not on the board as well.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey with the contestant on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey with the contestant on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is known to roast contestants for stupid answers or absurd responses on "Family Feud," but sometimes even the seasoned host is caught off guard and is left laughing hysterically. In a recent episode, the seasoned host ditched his iconic facial expressions and hollered with the contestant. Harvey read out the question, "Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock have in common?" and contestant Kristen was quick to reply, “You’re Black!" 

 

For a few minutes, the whole studio erupted into wild laughter, including Harvey, who even reached out to give a high five to Kristen for her epic answer. “I like when she said it, she turned to her family, ‘Was that OK?’ And they’re sitting over there going [mouths ‘no’]," he joked after settling down. The board didn't disappoint either because it displayed Kristen's answer, to Harvey's surprise. Meanwhile, the other contestant, named Olga, took advantage of the situation and blurted out in jest, "You're White?" Her reply made the host pause for a minute before he shot back, "Me and The Rock are White!" Unfortunately, the board didn't say the same.

 

The other responses that matched on the board, comparing Dwayne Johnson and Harvey, were 'Bald,' 'tall personality,' 'famed celebrities,' and known for their wealthy status. While speaking with Today, the host disclosed that the makers of the show have "tailor-made the experience for him." “They allow me to put my own little stamp on the show,” he explained. “I think that’s the magic to this, the interaction with the contestants. I form the relationships with them, storylines.” The comedian also made fun of himself by describing the origins of his signature deadpan expressions. “When I was a little boy, when all I dreamed about was being on TV, I was practicing my TV show in the mirror,” he recalled. “And all I would do in that mirror was make faces.” 

 

Harvey went on to narrate that every day, he would be late for school because he stood in front of the mirror and practiced the 'Steve Harvey' expressions. The interviewer then asked the most important question, "What makes your style so unique and part of what makes the show thrive the way it does. Why do you think people are so loyal to the show season after season?"

 

Harvey had a very relatable answer and said, "First of all, it's a show that you can play at home. You can play along," he said. And the second point he said was that he always thought about what the folks sitting at home would like to see as an answer. "Whatever they're thinking at home. That's what I say," he said while letting out his trade secret. "These are not factual questions. We're asking for it," he added, explaining the format.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey totally lost it after hearing player's wild answer about The Rock
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey totally lost it after hearing player's wild answer about The Rock
Another contestant followed with a very absurd comparison that was not on the board as well.
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy' player shares wild story of how one mistake almost cost him a chance on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player shares wild story of how one mistake almost cost him a chance on 'Wheel of Fortune'
He eventually made it as a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" but his story was still hilarious.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after expert revealed value of her vintage F1 poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after expert revealed value of her vintage F1 poster
Posters don't usually sound like items worth thousands of dollars, but in this case, things were different.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $1 million after failing to answer one word in puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $1 million after failing to answer one word in puzzle
It has been a long time since anyone has won the Bonus Round and fans are not happy about it.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings rare Michael Jordan statue but he won't settle for less than $10,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings rare Michael Jordan statue but he won't settle for less than $10,000
Memorabilia of the NBA legend has been valued at millions by auction houses.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set
She also opens up about other experiences with contestants on the show over the years.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000
The Spicer family did a 'herkie' during the game, a cheerleading posture named after National Cheerleaders Association founder Lawrence Herkimer. 
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
The fans were not happy that Seacrest accepted an answer even as the player threw in extra words.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
Despite confirming its authenticity, Harrison had a tough time closing the deal due to the estimate.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
The curse associated with player fatigue is something that champions have rarely been able to defy.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
The sharks had an incredible time during the pitch, especially Mark Cuban who later offered a deal.
2 days ago
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
He was diagnosed with a rare condition and has remained positive about being part of a community.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
The guest had a connection to a woman whom JFK was once dating.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
The host of the show expected a fantastic voice but was left utterly disappointed.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
Viewers argued that the game show was turning into a teenage "K-Pop community." 
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
The entrepreneur impressed the sharks with her immaculate pitch and outstanding numbers.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
Fans were frustrated at the hopeless results in consecutive episodes of the show.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
Greiner's hate for bugs and the numbers of The Bug Bite Thing compelled her to make an offer.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
4 days ago