'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey totally lost it after hearing player's wild answer about The Rock

Another contestant followed with a very absurd comparison that was not on the board as well.

Steve Harvey is known to roast contestants for stupid answers or absurd responses on "Family Feud," but sometimes even the seasoned host is caught off guard and is left laughing hysterically. In a recent episode, the seasoned host ditched his iconic facial expressions and hollered with the contestant. Harvey read out the question, "Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock have in common?" and contestant Kristen was quick to reply, “You’re Black!"

For a few minutes, the whole studio erupted into wild laughter, including Harvey, who even reached out to give a high five to Kristen for her epic answer. “I like when she said it, she turned to her family, ‘Was that OK?’ And they’re sitting over there going [mouths ‘no’]," he joked after settling down. The board didn't disappoint either because it displayed Kristen's answer, to Harvey's surprise. Meanwhile, the other contestant, named Olga, took advantage of the situation and blurted out in jest, "You're White?" Her reply made the host pause for a minute before he shot back, "Me and The Rock are White!" Unfortunately, the board didn't say the same.

The other responses that matched on the board, comparing Dwayne Johnson and Harvey, were 'Bald,' 'tall personality,' 'famed celebrities,' and known for their wealthy status. While speaking with Today, the host disclosed that the makers of the show have "tailor-made the experience for him." “They allow me to put my own little stamp on the show,” he explained. “I think that’s the magic to this, the interaction with the contestants. I form the relationships with them, storylines.” The comedian also made fun of himself by describing the origins of his signature deadpan expressions. “When I was a little boy, when all I dreamed about was being on TV, I was practicing my TV show in the mirror,” he recalled. “And all I would do in that mirror was make faces.”

Harvey went on to narrate that every day, he would be late for school because he stood in front of the mirror and practiced the 'Steve Harvey' expressions. The interviewer then asked the most important question, "What makes your style so unique and part of what makes the show thrive the way it does. Why do you think people are so loyal to the show season after season?"

Harvey had a very relatable answer and said, "First of all, it's a show that you can play at home. You can play along," he said. And the second point he said was that he always thought about what the folks sitting at home would like to see as an answer. "Whatever they're thinking at home. That's what I say," he said while letting out his trade secret. "These are not factual questions. We're asking for it," he added, explaining the format.