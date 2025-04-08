ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal

Harvey told the players that they had no idea about what it is like to be bald.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player and Steve Harvey during the game (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the player and Steve Harvey during the game (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey isn't always the one who's roasting contestants on "Family Feud," as producers sometimes love to turn the tables and roast the host with questions targeting him. Harvey has endured several questions about baldness on the show, but that doesn't mean they don't bother him. In a recent episode, the host threatened to stop playing the game as the 'bald question' got too personal.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the responses (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the responses (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Ibidabo and Bearden families. For the face-off, he called on Michael and Robin from the two teams to answer the survey question, "Name something a bald guy does to look more attractive." The question seemed targeted as two out of the three people at the podium were bald.

Screenshot showing the players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Michael was the first to hit the buzzer, and he answered, "Shine his head," which happened to be on the board. Next was Robin, who came up with "Flex his muscles," which showed up lower on the board. Thus, Michael won and chose to play the question and win more points. The turn then went to  Kaylah, who answered, "Shave his head bald," which earned more points. The Ibidabos seemed to be on a roll as they got the next two answers, "Grow his beard" and "Make sure he is well dressed on the board". However, the second answer reminded Harvey of his childhood. "My mama told me that a long time ago. She said, "Son, you're not gonna be attractive when you grow up," the host emotionally shared. He then added that his mother told him that their family didn't have a lot of attractive men but, "every woman loves a well-dressed man." "Dress up, learn how to treat a woman kind, you can get a good girl," Harvey said. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey telling his childhood story to a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey telling his childhood story to a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for the team, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn went to Morenike. While things seemed to be going okay so far, the player's answer, "Wear a hat," set Harvey off.  "He wears a hat? I'm not wearin' no damn hat," the host exclaimed. While the player tried to explain, Harvey brushed her off saying she had no idea about what it is like to be bald. "Y'all don't even know what y'all talkin' about. I don't like that answer. I really don't. I don't want to play no more," Harvey said in a disappointed tone. Adding to his dismay, the response showed up at the number one spot on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Recovering from the shock, Harvey continued with the game. The Ibidabo family had to get only one more answer to sweep the round clean. However, they fumbled the next three turns and ended up getting three strikes in a row. This gave the Bearden family a chance to steal all the points.

 

As Harvey walked up to their podium the team was already shouting "Toupee! Toupee!" making the host uncomfortable. He still went through with the question, and the team lead answered with "Wears a Toupee." Without making any comment, Harvey looked at the board and the answer showed up giving the team all the points of the round.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
NEWS
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
She was pointing to her t-shirt after spinning the wheel as if she had predicted it.
4 hours ago
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
NEWS
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
Host Drew Carey has also stepped in as an officiant for couples on the show before.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
Harvey told the players that they had no idea about what it is like to be bald.
7 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
The newest host of the show has done bizarre things to win over the fans of his predecessor.
9 hours ago
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
NEWS
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
Even the cast, including Drew Carey was overjoyed by the 'Miracle' win of the player.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
NEWS
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
Jennings fiercely competed with Mayim Bialik who was the co-host of Jeopardy! at the time.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
2 days ago
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
NEWS
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
The entrepreneur impressed sharks with a pitch that involved a dance group using her product.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000
3 days ago
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
Jennings has candidly spoken about the prospects of his return, and the chances are slim to none.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
4 days ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
The old painting turned out to be an early piece from the renowned artist David Hockney.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
The player aced the tricky game of 'Gas Money' and, needless to say, she celebrated in style.
5 days ago