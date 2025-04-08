'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal

Harvey told the players that they had no idea about what it is like to be bald.

Steve Harvey isn't always the one who's roasting contestants on "Family Feud," as producers sometimes love to turn the tables and roast the host with questions targeting him. Harvey has endured several questions about baldness on the show, but that doesn't mean they don't bother him. In a recent episode, the host threatened to stop playing the game as the 'bald question' got too personal.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the responses (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Ibidabo and Bearden families. For the face-off, he called on Michael and Robin from the two teams to answer the survey question, "Name something a bald guy does to look more attractive." The question seemed targeted as two out of the three people at the podium were bald.

Screenshot showing the players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Michael was the first to hit the buzzer, and he answered, "Shine his head," which happened to be on the board. Next was Robin, who came up with "Flex his muscles," which showed up lower on the board. Thus, Michael won and chose to play the question and win more points. The turn then went to Kaylah, who answered, "Shave his head bald," which earned more points. The Ibidabos seemed to be on a roll as they got the next two answers, "Grow his beard" and "Make sure he is well dressed on the board". However, the second answer reminded Harvey of his childhood. "My mama told me that a long time ago. She said, "Son, you're not gonna be attractive when you grow up," the host emotionally shared. He then added that his mother told him that their family didn't have a lot of attractive men but, "every woman loves a well-dressed man." "Dress up, learn how to treat a woman kind, you can get a good girl," Harvey said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey telling his childhood story to a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for the team, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn went to Morenike. While things seemed to be going okay so far, the player's answer, "Wear a hat," set Harvey off. "He wears a hat? I'm not wearin' no damn hat," the host exclaimed. While the player tried to explain, Harvey brushed her off saying she had no idea about what it is like to be bald. "Y'all don't even know what y'all talkin' about. I don't like that answer. I really don't. I don't want to play no more," Harvey said in a disappointed tone. Adding to his dismay, the response showed up at the number one spot on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Recovering from the shock, Harvey continued with the game. The Ibidabo family had to get only one more answer to sweep the round clean. However, they fumbled the next three turns and ended up getting three strikes in a row. This gave the Bearden family a chance to steal all the points.

As Harvey walked up to their podium the team was already shouting "Toupee! Toupee!" making the host uncomfortable. He still went through with the question, and the team lead answered with "Wears a Toupee." Without making any comment, Harvey looked at the board and the answer showed up giving the team all the points of the round.