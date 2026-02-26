ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player fails spectacularly after claiming she knows the GOAT of boxing

While her answer wasn't technically wrong, the survey begged to differ.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is a massive sports enthusiast, especially when it comes to boxing. Hence, when a contestant named Aisha claimed she knew exactly who the 'Greatest of All Time' was among boxers, Steve Harvey was eager to hear what she had in store. However, the answer disappointed everyone as it wasn't in the top four, and she was utterly embarrassed.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Garza family, and the challengers, the Woodall family. The host called up the contestants, Denise and Imelda, from the respective teams to the podium for the final face-off of the night. With the two players ready to go, Harvey read, "Top 4 answers on the board. Who is the greatest boxer of all time?" Denise got the buzzer first and came up with the seemingly top answer, "Muhammad Ali". "That's number one!" Harvey exclaimed, and the response showed up at the top spot. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the Woodall family won the question, the turn passed on to Aisha, who looked a little overconfident and eager to answer. "All right. I got this!" she exclaimed, as Harvey made his way to her podium. "I hope," she added to temper the expectations a little bit. "Girl, all right. Let's see," Harvey said to the contestant before reading her the question. Aisha then came up with "Floyd Mayweather," which seemed plausible, but since there were only four top answers, she got a big red X on the screen. 

Screenshot showing the player laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the player laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the fail, the turn passed on to Dy, who was locked and loaded with one of the top two answers, "The 'Iron' Mike Tyson," to get more points. The game then went downhill for the Woodall family as the next couple of players struggled to come up with winning answers. After Dy, Ellen tried her luck with another seemingly great answer, "Joe Frazier," which even Harvey liked as he exclaimed, "'Smokin' Joe Frazier, an incredible fighter," before looking to the board. But it wasn't up there, and the team got their second strike. 

Now it was all up to Danielle to come up with a winning answer and save the round for her team. "Danielle, two strikes. If you give it to me, you're still alive. If it's not there, the other family can steal and win," Harvey said before he read the question. With the game on the line, the contestant came up with "Sugar Ray Leonard," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now it was up to the Garza family to come up with a winning answer and win. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Ladies, I have two answers on the board. If you give me either one of those answers, your family steals, your family wins this game. But if it's not there, the other family wins the game," Harvey said before reading the question for one last time. After much discussion, the team's leader, Imelda, answered with "George Foreman," and while her team cheered loudly, the answer wasn't on the board. Hence, the Woodall family won the game. 

You can watch Steve Harvey's reaction to the answers here

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars

Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets crucial dating advice from contestant

