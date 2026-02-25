'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it as players confuse rappers and pop stars

Harvey couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a jab at J-Lo's relationship status

The host of "Family Feud" has rarely backed down from cracking a good joke, even if it comes at the expense of a celebrity. This is what happened when Steve Harvey was looking for the names of pop stars with whom a dancer dreams of working. When the contestant named a big star, Harvey couldn't help but take a jab at their relationship situation. One answer had Harvey in stitches because the celeb's pop star status was hanging in the balance.

Screenshot showing Harvey gearing up to crack a joke (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Whittle family, and the challengers, the Garza family. For the face-off, he called up the contestants Knute and Noelia from the respective teams to the podium and read the survey question, "Name a pop star a dancer dreams of working with." Noelia hit the buzzer first and got one of the top answers, "Beyoncé." Knute couldn't do any better as his answer, "Jay Z," made Harvey laugh, since he was a rapper and didn't show up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Garza family chose to play the question, and the turn passed on to Letty. Right out of the gate, she answered, "Jennifer Lopez," which, for some reason, seemed funny to the host. After the response showed up on the board, Harvey joked, "Hell, yeah, a dancer dreamed of working with Jennifer Lopez, might get to marry her too," taking a dig at the superstar's turbulent relationship status. Next up was Nori, who seemed a little nervous to answer as the host read her the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking at the contestant while cracking the joke (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After a brief pause, the contestant came up with a great answer. "Michael Jackson," but surprisingly, it wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. "Well, I don't know," Nori exclaimed at the buzzer. The turn then passed on to Imelda, who had conjured up something humorous. After Harvey read her the question, she came up with "Pitbull," who is also a rapper and not a pop star. After the buzzer sounded and the family got the second strike, Harvey had a hearty laugh. At this point, it was already established that rappers and pop stars aren't always one and the same.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Elsa to come up with a winning answer and save the game. "Come on, we got two strikes. Whittle family can steal," Harvey cautioned her before reading the question. After some pondering, the contestant came up with "Prince," which struck the host as odd, but it did make some sense. Unfortunately, it didn't resonate with the survey, and the team struck out. Now the other family had the chance to steal all the points and get closer to victory.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey walked over to the other podium and read the question for one last time. After discussing amongst themselves, the team's leader, Scott, took charge to answer the question with, "Rihanna." Luckily for the Garza family, the answer did not show up on the board, and they got to keep all the points and win the round.

Watch the hilarious moments here.

