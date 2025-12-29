ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside

New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Shoppers line up to get a Costco membership. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)
Shoppers line up to get a Costco membership. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

Costco attracts customers willing to pay for memberships thanks to great offers on its products, such as the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo and the $4.99 rotisserie chicken. However, the one thing that the retailer hardly ever offers any discount on is its membership plans. It is no secret that the retailer’s biggest chunk of revenue comes from its memberships, and discounting that price makes no sense. However, in a rare move, Costco has introduced an offer for people to sign up as new members in the last few days of the year.

A lot of people refrain from applying to Costco’s membership plans as they are quite pricey. The Gold Star membership costs $65 per year, while the Executive membership costs $130. The retailer wants as many people as possible to sign up as members, and to that end, it is offering a gift card with a 12-month membership plan for new members. It has teamed up with Groupon to run the promotion.

Representative image of a Costco Wholesale store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Johnny Louis)
Representative image of a Costco Wholesale store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Johnny Louis)

“Become a new Costco member, unlock exclusive savings on groceries, electronics, gas, and more — and get rewarded with a $40 or $60 Digital Costco Shop Card to spend online or in-store,” Groupon shared on its website as per a report in The Street. However, there are some conditions to this plan. “Valid only for new members and those whose previous memberships (Primary and Affiliate) have expired for at least 18 months or more. Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership,” it said.

Those who want to take advantage of this promotion need to be quick, as the offer expires at midnight on December 31. New members will receive a $40 gift card with a Gold Star membership and a $60 Digital Costco Shop Card when they pay for an Executive membership. These coupons can be used for in-store purchases and online shopping as well.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

Costco’s dependence on its membership plans for revenue and profit generation was made clear by CFO Gary Millerchip in a recent first-quarter 2026 earnings call. He said that the revenue brought in by these memberships was well over a billion dollars. “We reported membership fee income of $1.329 billion, an increase of $163 million or 14% year over year,” he added.

“Adjusting for FX, the increase was also 14%. Last September’s U.S. and Canada membership fee increase accounted for a little less than half of membership income growth,” Millerchip explained, before mentioning, “Excluding the membership fee increase and FX, membership income grew 7.3% year over year. This was driven by continued growth in our membership base and increased upgrades from Gold Star to Executive membership.”

Shoppers enter a Costco warehouse (Image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Shoppers enter a Costco store. (Image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

However, in terms of renewal rates, the U.S. and Canada renewal rate was 92.2%, and the worldwide rate came in at 89.7%, both down 10 basis points from last quarter. “This slight decline was due to the factors we discussed last quarter and reflects new online members growing as a percentage of our total base, renewing at a slightly lower rate than warehouse sign-ups. The decline was less than anticipated due to some early success with targeted communications to expiring members,” Millerchip added.

More on Market Realist:

Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move

Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members

Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player left stumped over an impossible puzzle during the Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player left stumped over an impossible puzzle during the Bonus Round
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
3 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
16 hours ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
16 hours ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
16 hours ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
17 hours ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
20 hours ago
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.
20 hours ago
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
ECONOMY & WORK
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
Copper is trading at record high levels, and economists expect the surge to continue through 2026.
21 hours ago
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will leave the role in May 2026.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
"Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" a fan reacted
1 day ago
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
3 days ago
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
ECONOMY & WORK
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
That burden of debt on Americans might go up by the time this year comes to an end.
3 days ago
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
ECONOMY & WORK
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
Getting gifts on Christmas is great but people don't always have to like them.
3 days ago
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
WALMART
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
The retailer is adopting tech to evolve with the times and will even see new leadership.
3 days ago
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
The former DOGE head's claims might be optimistic at best given the American economy's state.
3 days ago
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
It was an incredible win and the person can hope for a happy and comfortable New Year's.
3 days ago
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
COSTCO
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
This will be a great option for members who make use of the mobile application.
4 days ago
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
Prices of essentials are still high for low and middle-income families, and job security isn't great.
4 days ago
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
The President hopes to make medication cheaper, but he might not have thought it through.
4 days ago
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
It seems like things are about to get a lot worse before they get better.
4 days ago