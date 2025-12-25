Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move

This will be a great option for members who make use of the mobile application.

Everything from return policies to upgrades for the checkout process at Costco is aimed at making the shopping experience hassle-free. Recently, the retailer has made it even easier for them to have a comfortable in-store experience. This is not surprising, as Costco makes the majority of its revenue from membership plans. So, it only makes sense that they do everything possible to make sure that these members have the best experience.

A general view of a Costco store. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kena Betancur)

Members are given a membership card, which they are required to show when entering one of their stores. However, people may forget to get their card, which could cause inconvenience to the staff and the shoppers. Now, the retailer’s mobile application will fix that problem. This will be a big help for those forgetful shoppers. Of late, the app has seemingly done well, with CEO Ron Vachris explaining what else is new.

“Very excited about what we have coming in the app. I mean, more engagement, more lock in. The brick-and-mortar business with the virtual digital business as well. And, as we continue to roll out enhancements, we’ve got pay ahead for the pharmacy coming, we’ve got ordering cakes and deli trays online coming,” Varchis said as per a report in The Street. He also said that he took the customers’ advice about how to make the online experience better.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

“Many of the things that we’ve heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state, and we’re seeing great adoption right out of the chute,” the Costco CEO added, before mentioning, “So we continue to see some upside to the continued growth and the digital value of having the app and using the digital membership card, the Costco wallet, those things have all got a very nice road map the next 12 months.”

Company CFO Gary Millerchip also spoke highly of the application’s recent performance and its plans for the future. “We’re continuing to make enhancements to the website, to the app, and really as we’re delivering more relevancy to members through those channels. And so we are continuing to see growth. We did share the prepared remarks that traffic was up 24% during the quarter on the website, and it was up even higher than that in the 40% plus range on the app during the quarter,” he said.

Image of a Costco store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ShaunL)

The digital membership card is an in-app version of your physical Costco card, and it can be used to verify membership. This means that shoppers won’t have to carry their membership cards to the store at all. Certainly, it will be of great help to the shoppers.

