ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it

People do not usually think of Costco when planning a trip, but perhaps they should.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

Costco's image among consumers is that of a retail chain that offers deals on groceries and food items along with generous return policies. It offers the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo as well as the $4.99 rotisserie chicken, which are the most popular among members. However, not many people are aware that the retailer also sells affordable travel packages. Unfortunately, these deals are not advertised all that well.

Around 25 years ago, Costco Travel was born, and today it has more than 800 in-house agents, 13 buyers, and five call centres. The retailer comes out with a travel brochure three times a year, which runs close to 80 pages today. But the travel deals that the retailer offers are usually found near store exits, as per a report in The Wall Street Journal. But that doesn’t mean Costco Travel is not doing well.

A general view of a Costco store | Getty Images | Photo by Kena Betancur
A general view of a Costco store | Getty Images | Photo by Kena Betancur

The report also states that U.S. Costco members booked more than $100 million in travel in the five days after Thanksgiving, up 12% from a year ago. It also claims that annual gross bookings run in billions of dollars. These services cannot be compared to those offered by travel agencies, but the company is working on expanding its roster of flights, hotels, and tour packages.

At the moment, Costco only sells airline tickets as part of a package, and not every airline is available. Rental car services are only offered through four providers, which are Alamo, Avis, Budget, and Enterprise. Customers can book vacation packages in Hawaii, the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida, Las Vegas, and other destinations, but only at select resorts. The pre-existing condition to avail these deals is that one has to be a Costco member.

Shoppers enter a Costco warehouse (Image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Shoppers enter a Costco warehouse (Image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The retailer offers travel packages to European destinations as well as some great prices. The good thing is that even though the services are not too vast, the retailer knows exactly what it is good at and focuses on improving that experience for customers. “We know who we are. We know what we do well,” said Chris Hendrix, assistant vice president and general merchandise manager of Costco Travel.

The retailer has received glowing reviews from many clients who were pleasantly surprised at the services they got for the price they paid. One of them was a woman named Sandy Georgitsis, who had booked a 10-day anniversary and milestone birthday trip to Hawaii in 2024. She only had to pay $4,300 for two, including flights from Chicago, a rental car, a beachfront hotel, and all taxes and fees.

Man and Woman Holding Hands Walking on Seashore during Sunrise | Asad Photo Maldives | Pexels
Representative image of a couple on vacation. (Image credit: Asad Photo Maldives | Pexels)

“The price was jaw-dropping. I honestly couldn’t believe it,” she said. The customer also revealed that she was weighing up her Costco Travel options for a trip to Europe.

More on Market Realist:

Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it

Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay

Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
The airline said that it has made this policy change to be competitive in the market.
11 hours ago
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
COSTCO
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
People do not usually think of Costco when planning a trip, but perhaps they should.
11 hours ago
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
WALMART
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
The retailer has done a fantastic job in diversifying its driver workforce and keeping them happy.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
The host loved the answer he heard and could not help himself in that moment.
11 hours ago
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.
16 hours ago
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
ECONOMY & WORK
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
The FTC stated Instacart misled consumers about costs, falsely advertised free delivery, and charged membership fees without consent.
16 hours ago
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
COSTCO
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
“We will never succumb to not being the best price and driving prices down for our members," CEO Ron Vachris said.
19 hours ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
Kiyosaki has time and again asserted that silver is the "most accessible and affordable" investment, as everyone can afford to buy it.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
"Excellent letter selection by Chantal! Congrats to her and her mama Norbit!!" a fan reacted.
23 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
It is a job that requires one to be at their most energetic on every single day they come into work.
1 day ago
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
COSTCO
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
The retailer hopes to make shopping experience a lot smoother for its loyal members.
1 day ago
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
ECONOMY & WORK
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
The components in the supplement could react with nitrate found in some medicines.
1 day ago
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
The economy is unpredictable at the moment, and macro policies have affected their spending habits.
1 day ago
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
The money would be sent to him by a wealthy Israeli-American family, who have been his friends.
1 day ago
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
This recall, affecting retailers like Costco and Publix is classified as a class 2 recall on December 4, indicating potential health issues.
1 day ago
Trump faces backlash as American taxpayers paid $86 million for EPA staff while they 'sat at home'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump faces backlash as American taxpayers paid $86 million for EPA staff while they 'sat at home'
“Congress did not intend that agencies could pay $86 million for their workers just to sit at home,” former OPM acting director said.
1 day ago
Trump’s White House ballroom price tag suddenly jumps again — and it’s more than you’d expect
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s White House ballroom price tag suddenly jumps again — and it’s more than you’d expect
“For 150 years, they wanted a ballroom, and we’re giving them — myself and donors are giving them, free of charge for nothing," he said.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant announces touching tribute to Ryan Seacrest but loses out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant announces touching tribute to Ryan Seacrest but loses out on $40,000
Contestant Ellie Williams, who is pregnant with her second child playfully revealed she would name her son "Ryan".
1 day ago
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
2 days ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
2 days ago