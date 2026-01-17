ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin

Drew Carey had his jaw drop in shock after the heartbreaking loss.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Sometimes, “The Price Is Right” can be as cruel a game show as any. Contestants have won big on the show on several occasions, but many have missed out on a big prize by a hair’s breadth. No one likes to see that, but it is all part of the game. The recent episode of the show had one contestant who missed out on a trip by overshooting his guess by just $34. He then dropped to his knees in dismay.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a man named Adam MacFarland, who had won his way onto the stage from Contestant’s Row. After the initial introductions with host Drew Carey, it was time to play the game. The contestant played a game called the Check Game, whose rules are simple. Adam was first shown the prize, which was an all-expense paid trip to Colorado. Then, he had some guessing to do.

In this game, a contestant is shown a giant check, and they’re required to write down what they believe would be the price of the prize. That number is then added to the actual price of the prize. In this case, that was the Colorado trip. If the two numbers add up to a sum between $8,000 and $9,000, they win both the trip and the monetary amount they had written down on the check.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

There was no time limit involved, so a contestant could take as much help from the studio audience as they wanted. That is exactly what Adam intended to do at first, but he had no idea what the crowd was screaming at him. “They’re all over the place,” he said. The contestant then wrote down the figure $4,350. However, he was not too sure about it, and even the crowd urged him to change it.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

“They’re telling me no,” he said to Carey when asked if that was his final answer. “I’m going to go a little bit higher,” he said as he changed it to $2,100 after taking the audience’s advice. That was his final answer. The actual price of the Colorado price was then revealed to be $6,934, which made the total of the two prices $9,034. Adam lost the trip by just $34 and immediately slumped to his knees in utter disappointment. “Oh my God! That was a heartbreaker,” the host quipped.

Watch the video here

More on Market Realist

'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'

‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice

'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
Drew Carey had his jaw drop in shock after the heartbreaking loss.
3 hours ago
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
This will come as a relief to many Americans, but it could have consequences post-retirement.
7 hours ago
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
The company did not specify what the water was contaminated with or how many it affected.
7 hours ago
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
"This week's regular edition BR ended with only one win on Thursday," a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
Fans of the show caught on to the trick the host was talking about, although he didn't reveal it.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.
1 day ago
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
Experts expect buyers and sellers to find common ground while negotiating in 2026.
1 day ago
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
ECONOMY & WORK
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
Individual and bankruptcy filings have been on the up towards a return to pre-COVID levels.
1 day ago
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
One GoFundMe page raised over $480,920 for the Ford employee within 24 hours, while another raised over $330,055.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
Despite widespread economic concerns, big banks who posted big profits remain bullish.
2 days ago
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
ECONOMY & WORK
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
One simply has to look at the number on the product tag to gauge its quality.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
2 days ago
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
WALMART
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.
2 days ago
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
The President signed an executive order about the name change back in September.
2 days ago
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
The company laid off more than 5,500 employees and that affected its income for the year.
2 days ago
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
"We're going to have tremendous workforce availability. We're also going to have robots helping us," Trump had stated earlier.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
"He almost had it, that was so close," an upset fan said about the disappointing loss.
2 days ago
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
The President reiterated that believes the affordability crisis is a Democrat hoax.
3 days ago