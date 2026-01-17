'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin

Drew Carey had his jaw drop in shock after the heartbreaking loss.

Sometimes, “The Price Is Right” can be as cruel a game show as any. Contestants have won big on the show on several occasions, but many have missed out on a big prize by a hair’s breadth. No one likes to see that, but it is all part of the game. The recent episode of the show had one contestant who missed out on a trip by overshooting his guess by just $34. He then dropped to his knees in dismay.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a man named Adam MacFarland, who had won his way onto the stage from Contestant’s Row. After the initial introductions with host Drew Carey, it was time to play the game. The contestant played a game called the Check Game, whose rules are simple. Adam was first shown the prize, which was an all-expense paid trip to Colorado. Then, he had some guessing to do.

In this game, a contestant is shown a giant check, and they’re required to write down what they believe would be the price of the prize. That number is then added to the actual price of the prize. In this case, that was the Colorado trip. If the two numbers add up to a sum between $8,000 and $9,000, they win both the trip and the monetary amount they had written down on the check.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

There was no time limit involved, so a contestant could take as much help from the studio audience as they wanted. That is exactly what Adam intended to do at first, but he had no idea what the crowd was screaming at him. “They’re all over the place,” he said. The contestant then wrote down the figure $4,350. However, he was not too sure about it, and even the crowd urged him to change it.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

“They’re telling me no,” he said to Carey when asked if that was his final answer. “I’m going to go a little bit higher,” he said as he changed it to $2,100 after taking the audience’s advice. That was his final answer. The actual price of the Colorado price was then revealed to be $6,934, which made the total of the two prices $9,034. Adam lost the trip by just $34 and immediately slumped to his knees in utter disappointment. “Oh my God! That was a heartbreaker,” the host quipped.

Watch the video here

