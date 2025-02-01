'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint

The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.

Drew Carey, like any good host, is supportive and friendly towards contestants on "The Price is Right," but he goes the extra mile to help people drive away with cars offered as prizes on the show. He did so in a 2022 episode of the show, when it was the first day of Dream Car Week which was flagged off with a win. The contestant in question was a woman named Jenna Loomer who had a chance to win a brand-new Porsche.

Loomer was the first contestant of Dream Car Week that year and she was playing the Lucky Seven game. In this game, a contestant is given seven dollars at first, then the first digit in the price of the car is revealed. The contestant has to guess the rest of the digits and reveal the price of the car. But there’s a catch. For each wrong answer, they will lose the amount that they missed out by, out of the seven dollars. For example, if a contestant guesses three and the actual digit is 5, they will lose $2.

Screenshot showing the board of the Lucky Seven game on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Dat's Newest "Price Is Right" Channel)

The goal is to have at least one dollar by the time the price of the car is revealed. Loomer guessed five to be the second digit in the price of the car. The correct answer was four so she lost a dollar. She then guessed seven which was correct as the third digit in the price. The next number she guessed was five but the correct answer was three so she lost two dollars.

Now, with the last digit left, Loomer had four dollars left. She could afford to lose three dollars and Carey gave her a tip that all but assured victory. “Just to remind you, if you pick five, it could be 6, 7, 8 or 4, 3, 2,” he said. That was all the contestant needed as she said five again and this time, it was correct and she walked away with a brand-new Porsche.

This is not the first time Carey has given subtle hints to a contestant to help them win big on “The Price is Right.” The veteran host helped out a contestant while playing the popular Plinko game as well. The player in question was a woman named Stefanie who had a strong start to the game. She won all five chips and had a chance to win a maximum of $50,000.

The first chip that she dropped down the board did not do much as it landed on a 0. The second one got stuck at the top of the board so Carey had to free it and give it back to the contestant. This time, it fell through and landed on the $10,000 mark. That’s when the host revealed a trick to doing well at Plinko. “You don’t have to drop it in exactly the same spot but if I was you,” he said.

But luck still wasn’t on Stefanie’s side as she managed to land the remaining chips on $500, $1,000, and again on $500 respectively. The contestant wasn’t disappointed though as she walked away with $12,000.