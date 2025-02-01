ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint

The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Dat's Newest "Price Is Right" Channel)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Dat's Newest "Price Is Right" Channel)

Drew Carey, like any good host, is supportive and friendly towards contestants on "The Price is Right," but he goes the extra mile to help people drive away with cars offered as prizes on the show. He did so in a 2022 episode of the show, when it was the first day of Dream Car Week which was flagged off with a win. The contestant in question was a woman named Jenna Loomer who had a chance to win a brand-new Porsche.

Loomer was the first contestant of Dream Car Week that year and she was playing the Lucky Seven game. In this game, a contestant is given seven dollars at first, then the first digit in the price of the car is revealed. The contestant has to guess the rest of the digits and reveal the price of the car. But there’s a catch. For each wrong answer, they will lose the amount that they missed out by, out of the seven dollars. For example, if a contestant guesses three and the actual digit is 5, they will lose $2.

Screenshot showing the board of the Lucky Seven game on
Screenshot showing the board of the Lucky Seven game on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Dat's Newest "Price Is Right" Channel)

The goal is to have at least one dollar by the time the price of the car is revealed. Loomer guessed five to be the second digit in the price of the car. The correct answer was four so she lost a dollar. She then guessed seven which was correct as the third digit in the price. The next number she guessed was five but the correct answer was three so she lost two dollars.

Now, with the last digit left, Loomer had four dollars left. She could afford to lose three dollars and Carey gave her a tip that all but assured victory. “Just to remind you, if you pick five, it could be 6, 7, 8 or 4, 3, 2,” he said. That was all the contestant needed as she said five again and this time, it was correct and she walked away with a brand-new Porsche.

 

This is not the first time Carey has given subtle hints to a contestant to help them win big on “The Price is Right.” The veteran host helped out a contestant while playing the popular Plinko game as well. The player in question was a woman named Stefanie who had a strong start to the game. She won all five chips and had a chance to win a maximum of $50,000.

The first chip that she dropped down the board did not do much as it landed on a 0. The second one got stuck at the top of the board so Carey had to free it and give it back to the contestant. This time, it fell through and landed on the $10,000 mark. That’s when the host revealed a trick to doing well at Plinko. “You don’t have to drop it in exactly the same spot but if I was you,” he said.

 

But luck still wasn’t on Stefanie’s side as she managed to land the remaining chips on $500, $1,000, and again on $500 respectively. The contestant wasn’t disappointed though as she walked away with $12,000.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
The veteran host proved his worth as an unbiased judge of the popular game show.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
13 hours ago
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
COSTCO
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
Some notions just sound too scary and real to simply ignore them as unverified.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
It's important to remember that it has only been a few months for Ryan Seacrest in his role as host.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
Any product can be a success if it can used and marketed in the right way and this kid has proven it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
The cast of the show seemed dumbfounded and helpless as this was unfolding before their eyes.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.
2 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
The popular game show has always had contestants who aren't able to handle the excitement.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
White did apologize in the comments but it wasn't for something viewers thought she said.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
Cuban doesn't usually get emotional, which made this a special episode of "Shark Tank."
3 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
Harvey was unable to believe what just happened and stood there staring at the screen.
4 days ago
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
WALMART
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
Thousands of people have faith in Walmart products but one should always be careful before buying.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
The host was lauded by fans for being a sport and joining the contestant in his moment of joy.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
Sometimes even a seasoned host can't help himself from taking an underhanded jab for a few laughs.
4 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
Although it was a joke on the show, fans in the comments didn't really appreciate it.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
The cookies and brownies make, "Nowhere" was valued at a whopping $1.6 million on the show.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
Fans often slam hosts for not being helpful and games for being too hard when contestants lose.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
The contestant tried to explain her answer later but by then she had triggered viewers.
7 days ago