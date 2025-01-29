ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as player has the 'speediest win ever’ in iconic TV moment

The player was on a roll and beat the giant clock consistently within a matter of seconds.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Michael's gameplay (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Michael's gameplay (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

From an elephant on the set to a model giving away a car for free, "The Price Is Right" has featured several iconic moments over the decades. Some of them are about players who set records in the ever-so-quirky games of the show. One such record is held by a contestant named Michael who stunned everyone, including host Drew Carey with his lightening guesses in the "Clock Game."

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining The Clock Game to a contestant (YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining The Clock Game to a contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In an episode from last year, Michael aced the Clock Game effortlessly. The clip of his gameplay was shared on the social media handles of the show. In The Clock Game contestants race against a giant clock that has a 30-second timer. The players need to guess the prices of two items or bundles of items within the time limit to win them along with the grand prize. If the player fails to make a correct guess in their first go, Carey helps them by telling them if the correct answer is “higher” or “lower" than the guess. Furthermore, if a contestant can make two correct guesses within 10 seconds, they also win a cash bonus.

During Michael's run, a pair of action cameras were displayed as the first prize, and a bundle of hiking-related items including poles, a GPS, and a pair of hiking boots. The grand prize at stake was first-class tickets to a South American vacation.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the player (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the player (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Going in, Carey asked the player to make the first guess for the action cameras. He explained that the clock will start ticking as soon as Michael starts speaking. In his very first attempt, Michael said $550. It turned out to be correct stopping the clock at just one second. The studio audience, along with Carey, was stunned. The host couldn't say much and he only showed the player that he was correct.

Screenshots showing Michael celebrating (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Michael celebrating (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

“Wow. Well, you’ve got 29 seconds to give us this next one, good luck,” Carey quipped as he nudged the player to make a guess for the second bundle of items. The timer resumed, but this time, the player's first guess did not go as well. He then guessed, $930 and Carey told him to go higher to get the correct price. The third guess was $980, after which Carey asked him to go lower and his final guess of $940 handed him the win. Carey then went over to the giant clock to see how many seconds it took for the player to win. To his shock, Michael had done it in just five seconds, meaning he won the cash bonus as well.

Screenshot showing Michael making the second guess and Carey counting the seconds (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Michael making the second guess and Carey counting the seconds (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Michael lept out of joy and the studio audience cheered. “That was amazing,” Carey exclaimed. The show further confirmed on social media that the quick win was indeed a record for the show. “We’ve never seen a win this speedy!” the caption of the posts read. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

Viewers in the comments admired the player's win as well. "He was good I never see anyone win that game like that," @joycehayes28 wrote on TikTok. 

Screenshot of a comment lauding Michael's win (Image source: Instagram/@themoultonpot)
Screenshot of a comment lauding Michael's win (Image source: Instagram/@themoultonpot)

"The fastest player playing this game is amazing!! 👏. Have an incredible vacation in Africa," @bluesaphiregina13 added on Instagram.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as player has the 'speediest win ever’ in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as player has the 'speediest win ever’ in iconic TV moment
The player was on a roll and beat the giant clock consistently within a matter of seconds.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells at contestant for saying 'the dumbest thing' in front of his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells at contestant for saying 'the dumbest thing' in front of his wife
The man only realized what he had done after Harvey burst out into hysterical laughter.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey saves the day after game stops working in bizarre on-air moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey saves the day after game stops working in bizarre on-air moment
The machine has also malfunctioned on other occasions leading to similar tactics from Carey.
21 hours ago
'Family Feud' Steve Harvey smacks a contestant's teammate after she makes history on the show
NEWS
'Family Feud' Steve Harvey smacks a contestant's teammate after she makes history on the show
The seasoned host was dumbstruck by the players incredible Fast Money round performance.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old CEO who started his clothing brand with $178
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old CEO who started his clothing brand with $178
Trey Brown was once backed by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs who helped him raised funds.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant asked to 'come on down' was in the restroom during her big TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant asked to 'come on down' was in the restroom during her big TV moment
There are worse times to take a bathroom break but this was definitely one of the funniest moments.
1 day ago
Costco shopper tries to return garbage can 7 years after purchase — the store knew how to handle it
COSTCO
Costco shopper tries to return garbage can 7 years after purchase — the store knew how to handle it
The incident suggests that there is a limit to everything, even Costco's generous return policy.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for terrible blunder that almost cost a player $50,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for terrible blunder that almost cost a player $50,000
The host made a amajor blunder in the bonus round with the timer running out on the contestant.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to couple who started selling fries with $18 in their bank account
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to couple who started selling fries with $18 in their bank account
Although the couple made millions, the panel on Shark Tank had a different vision for their business. 
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on $50,000 after landing on four zeroes in wild Plinko moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on $50,000 after landing on four zeroes in wild Plinko moment
The host sympathized with the repeated failure and even asked the audience for good luck.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest checks for earpiece after contestant pulls off impossible feat
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest checks for earpiece after contestant pulls off impossible feat
It's not easy to get puzzles right on the show but sometimes, the show is graced by pure genius.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestants turn the stage into dance floor with wild moves
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestants turn the stage into dance floor with wild moves
The host is experienced but he never saw what was coming when the mother-daughter duo were elated.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts blushing after Megan Thee Stallion's wild answer
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts blushing after Megan Thee Stallion's wild answer
The three-time Grammy winner impressed the fans and the host with her witty answers.
2 days ago
Goodwill customer buys a jazz record for $3, but what she found inside was a piece of history
NEWS
Goodwill customer buys a jazz record for $3, but what she found inside was a piece of history
The hidden treasure was worth a lot more than just money.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' new set design has all fans saying the same thing: "Why are there so many..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' new set design has all fans saying the same thing: "Why are there so many..."
The show has undergone several changes in a year and more are on the horizon.
3 days ago
Costco customer returns an old mattress after using it for 5 years because why not, right?
COSTCO
Costco customer returns an old mattress after using it for 5 years because why not, right?
This may be a new TikTok record for using a Costco item for the longest time before returning it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $100,000. Then, Pat Sajak got called out for how he reacted to it.
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $100,000. Then, Pat Sajak got called out for how he reacted to it.
Viewers said she was only the third contestant to ever get to play for a $100,000 bonus.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
Jack Bonneau might not have clinched the deal that he wanted but he made most of his opportunities.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
The mathematically challenged player who was playing "Do the Math" needed some help from the host.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
In his long run on the show, Harvey has come across the weirdest survey questions and answers but wasn't flustered.
5 days ago