Privacy Policy Terms of Use
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration

The popular game show has always had contestants who aren't able to handle the excitement.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and model Alexis Gaube on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

From being baffled by celebrations going overboard to giving away cars for free by mistake, models on "The Price is Right” are in the spotlight for interactions with contestants. A woman named Sandra continued this tradition of enthusiastic celebrations as she hugged one of the models on the set and spun her around after winning a brand-new car. Sandra was naturally excited as she got her hands on a slick black Porsche Boxster as per Monsters & Critics.

Sandra played the Cover Up game to win the swanky automobile. As part of the game, the contestant had to choose a digit from each of the five columns and guess the price of the car. The columns are placed in ascending order, for example, the first column has two options for the first digit of the car’s price while the second column has three options, the third has five options, and so on.

Screenshot showing the contestant Sandra playing Cover Up. (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Screenshot showing the contestant Sandra playing Cover Up. (Image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

The objective is to pick a digit from these numbers and correctly reveal the price of the car. If that doesn’t happen on the first attempt, contestants get the chance to cover up the wrong digit with another from its corresponding column but only once. Sandra got off to a fantastic start as she guessed $76,420 at first but this was wrong. It was then revealed that she only got the middle digit wrong.

Getting four out of the five digits right on the first try puts one in an advantageous position. Sandra knew that she could win this car and she took all the help she could from the studio audience. She then placed the digit 8 in place of the four bringing the car’s price to $76,820. This turned out to be the correct price and in her excitement, the contestant ran over to the car and hugged model Alexis Gaube. She was jumping and moving around in excitement, and the model had to spin around to avoid falling.

 
 
 
 
 
The models on “The Price is Right” have often had to deal with overly enthusiastic contestants especially after they win something big. Alexis isn’t the only one who has had to deal with certain situations. James O’Halloran once had to face a contestant who went overboard. The best thing about the models on the show is that they always keep things professional and know how to deal with any situation.

In this case, the contestant was a woman named Fayth who was playing the Money Game, in which the middle digit of the price of a car is revealed and the contestant has to guess the pair of digits preceding and succeeding it. The options are displayed on a board from which they can choose. They only have four chances to get it right.

 

She got the first couple of digits right on her first try but she then got it wrong thrice while guessing the last two digits of an SUV's price. But Fayth got the job done with her final guess and won the car. As she ran to the automobile, she hugged O’Halloran and said, “You’re so good-looking!” in a hilarious moment.

