ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestants turn the stage into dance floor with wild moves

The host is experienced but he never saw what was coming when the mother-daughter duo were elated.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestants and Drew Carey on Price Is Right (Cover image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestants and Drew Carey on Price Is Right (Cover image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Drew Carey has been the face of "The Price Is Right" for quite some time and has carried forward the legacy of iconic hosts that came before him with his wit and charm. However, sometimes, even the seasoned host is taken aback by the actions of players who go overboard while celebrating. In one such incident, Carey turned a bit pink as a mother and daughter duo danced on him to celebrate their "Grand Game" win.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction (Image Source: YouTube/Price is Right/Entertainment Tonight)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction (Image Source: YouTube/Price is Right/Entertainment Tonight)

In the episode, the mother and daughter duo, Sharol and Tionna took on the Grand Game to win some extra money.  In the game, contestants get a chance to win up to $10,000 by picking grocery products under a target price. The players can see $1 to begin with and are given a target price. Six different grocery items out of which four of them cost less than the target price are displayed to them.  All the players need to do is pick out the four items that cost less, and with each correct pick, a zero is added to their $1 prize. If they get all four items right, they get to take the "Grand Prize" of $10,000 home.

 

For the mother-daughter duo, Carey revealed the target price as  $6.50. “All you have to do is tell me which four [are under that price], and every time you get one right, we’ll add one zero to that board," he explained. 

The six grocery items for the duo included a 16-ounce container of "Mom’s Best Cereals Quick Oats", one "Scrub Daddy’s Scrub Mommy Scrubbing Sponge", a six-count box of "Nestlē’s Abuelita Hot Chocolate Tablets", a 25-ounce jar of "Yo Mama’s Spicy Marinara Tomato Sauce", one 0.34-ounce box of "Mommy’s Bliss Baby Probiotic Drops", and an 11-ounce package of "Grandma’s Frozen Noodles Wide Egg Noodles".

Screenshots showing the contestants and one of the grocery items (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestants and one of the grocery items (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

To begin the game, Carey asked the players to pick the item that they were sure cost less than $6.50. After a brief discussion and with some help from the audience, they picked the egg noodles as their first item. This turned out to be correct as the noodles had a price tag of $4.29. 

For the second item, the team made the correct guess as the oats were priced at $3.29. They went on to make another correct guess with the Scrub Mommy sponge, earning a total of $1,000. 

“You guys have $1,000; you can stop right now if you want because if you get the next one wrong, you lose everything,” Carey told them reminding them of the risk. “You do get an extra nine grand if you get this next one right," he added.  After some deliberation, the team decided to carry one and go for the big prize.

For their fourth pick, they took a little more time and some suggestions from the audience before landing on the hot chocolate. The host then revealed that the price of the product was $5.49 which meant they had won $10,000. 

Screenshots showing the contestants celebrating their win (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestants celebrating their win (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Jubilant about their victory, the two started running and jumping around the stage to celebrate. After bumping into each other they ran over to Carey and started griding near the host. Carey was blushing and that clearly showed that he wasn't prepared to handle the situation. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

Viewers in the comments too felt the energy of the players and cheered their win. "They bumped up BIG win...🔥🔥🔥✅🎯💯❗👌✌️🙏 nice one," @themoultonpot wrote.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestants turn the stage into dance floor with wild moves
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestants turn the stage into dance floor with wild moves
The host is experienced but he never saw what was coming when the mother-daughter duo were elated.
8 hours ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts blushing after Megan Thee Stallion's wild answer
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts blushing after Megan Thee Stallion's wild answer
The three-time Grammy winner impressed the fans and the host with her witty answers.
9 hours ago
Goodwill customer buys a jazz record for $3, but what she found inside was a piece of history
NEWS
Goodwill customer buys a jazz record for $3, but what she found inside was a piece of history
The hidden treasure was worth a lot more than just money.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' new set design has all fans saying the same thing: "Why are there so many..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' new set design has all fans saying the same thing: "Why are there so many..."
The show has undergone several changes in a year and more are on the horizon.
11 hours ago
Costco customer returns an old mattress after using it for 5 years because why not, right?
COSTCO
Costco customer returns an old mattress after using it for 5 years because why not, right?
This may be a new TikTok record for using a Costco item for the longest time before returning it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $100,000. Then, Pat Sajak got called out for how he reacted to it.
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $100,000. Then, Pat Sajak got called out for how he reacted to it.
Viewers said she was only the third contestant to ever get to play for a $100,000 bonus.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
Jack Bonneau might not have clinched the deal that he wanted but he made most of his opportunities.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
The mathematically challenged player who was playing "Do the Math" needed some help from the host.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
In his long run on the show, Harvey has come across the weirdest survey questions and answers but wasn't flustered.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."
Sometimes even as a host, it's hard not to root for certain contestants showing potential.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
Drew Carey has seen a lot on the popular game show over the years and shocking him isn't that easy.
3 days ago
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
NEWS
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
The creator shared the telltale signs of the scam and advised people on how to be safe. 
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
The expert called the items 'magical' before pushing their value through the roof.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
Thornton has been part of the show for more than 10 years but even his job isn't secure.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
The performance took all the pressure off her sister who just needed to get one answer right.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
The long-time host of the show made the comment in a light-hearted moment but it didn't go down well with fans.
4 days ago
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
NEWS
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
The BookTok creator warned everyone of a problem that has troubled readers for a long time.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
Adrenaline can make us do funny things and this contestant figured that out on national television.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
Success stories of people who start small and make it big are the ones that resonate most with fans.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
The contestant even got help from the host Drew Carey, but to no avail.
5 days ago