'Price is Right' contestant sadly loses out on a car after relying on his daughter's advice

It must have been a hard loss to take as he came mighty close to winning it all.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Birthday luck can often bring great joy to the contestants on “The Price Is Right,” but that is not always the case. In a recent episode of the show, one man got his chance to shine, and that too on his birthday. As he played the game, he took a chance on his daughter’s word, which ultimately cost him a chance at winning a car and several other prizes.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was Mike, who had made it to the stage from Contestant’s Row. One of the first things that Drew Carey did was wish him a happy birthday. After the greeting, it was time to play the game. On this occasion, the game was called Temptation. Mike was shown the car at first, but then four more prizes were revealed to him.

It is important to note that Carey had revealed the first digit in the price of the car at this point, which was a 2. The contestant was then shown $2,255 in cash, and the host asked if the second digit in the price of the car was a 2 or a 5. Mike chose 5. The next prize shown was three sets of carving knives and a knife guard for $1,777. The contestant chose 7 as the third digit in the car’s price.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Next up were four pairs of Marc Jacobs sunglasses and a sunglasses organizer for $866. Mike looked at her daughter once and said, “Daughter says eight.” This meant that he chose 8 as the fourth digit in the car’s price. The final item shown was a 24-inch desktop computer with a 750 GB external hard drive and a mouse pad, which was worth $900. The contestant chose 0 as the final digit in the car’s price.

Now, Carey revealed that the contestant had three choices. He could either take the four gifts and leave without playing, or he could go for the car. If the price he guessed was right, he’d win the car and all the other prizes. However, if it were wrong, he’d go home empty-handed. Mike said that he drove a long way to be at the show and went for the car. “Good for you, drove for six hours,” the host responded.

Screenshot showing the contestant's kids. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant's kids. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Everything was going well until the fourth digit in the car’s price was revealed to be 6 and not an 8. The suggestion that was his daughter's became his Kryptonite. It was a tough pill to swallow, but the contestant did not express much disappointment after the defeat.

Watch the video here

