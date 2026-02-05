ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment

It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The best wins on “The Price Is Right” are when contestants seem to be having a bad game but nick the big prize right at the end. That is exactly what happened on a recent episode of the show as one contestant won a brand-new car in a dramatic fashion. In her excitement, she went ahead and lay flat on its hood. It was a great moment that fans thoroughly enjoyed.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Gabby, and she made her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. Gabby was full of energy, which already made the segment entertaining, and the host had her play a game called Pocket Change, the rules of which are simple. As is usually the case, there is a lot of guessing involved, but this game takes it up a notch.

Gabby was first shown the first digit in the price of the car that she could win. She then had to guess each digit one by one from several choices. For each one that she gets right, she’d get to take an envelope off a board. The envelopes contain monetary amounts ranging from nothing to $2. The contestant was also given a 25-cent card right at the start of the game. However, the twist in the game is that only guessing the right digits won’t win you the car.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

It was initially priced at 25 cents, and for each wrong digit guessed, the price went up by that amount. By the end, the contestant must have enough money to buy the car. Unfortunately, Gabby did not have the best start, as she said 4 was the second digit. That was not the case, and the car’s price increased. She then picked 6, which she said was her lucky number.

This confused Drew Carey, who did not understand why she didn’t just say that first, then. Either way, it was the correct answer. The third digit was a nightmare as Gabby gave several incorrect answers before landing on the correct digit: 4. She got the fourth digit right and needed two chances for the fifth. After all her guessing was done, the car’s price stood at $1.50.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She already had the 25 cents that Carey gave her in the beginning and had four more envelopes. The first envelope revealed 25 cents. The next one was 75 cents, which drew a huge cheer from the crowd. She was just 25 cents away from the car, but the fourth envelope was worth just 5 cents. Everything depended on the final one, and it was worth 25 cents. It was a tense end to the game, and Gabby was overjoyed to win. She ran to the car and sat on its hood for a few moments before lying down on it. Fans of the show loved the segment as well.

You can watch Gabby's incredible win here.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment

‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration

'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.
6 hours ago
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.
6 hours ago
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
The city's law dictates that all businesses using such surveillance tech must make it public.
7 hours ago
Trump says his Fed chair pick will cut interest rates — 'He wouldn't have got the job' otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says his Fed chair pick will cut interest rates — 'He wouldn't have got the job' otherwise
"I mean, if he came in and said, 'I want to raise them' ... he would not have gotten the job," Trump emphasized on Warsh's role.
11 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs
He also claimed that such billionaires pay their taxes and give their wealth back to the community.
11 hours ago
Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think
COSTCO
Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think
"Best sliced aged white cheddar in the market that’s farmer-owned and uses zero hormones, zero RBSt, and zero GMO in dairy," a user wrote.
13 hours ago
Citadel CEO calls out Trump admin for showing ‘favoritism’ when it comes to business deals
ECONOMY & WORK
Citadel CEO calls out Trump admin for showing ‘favoritism’ when it comes to business deals
Griffin expressed unease over alleged favoritism, saying that CEOs find it repulsive that the government interacts with corporate America.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a Ford Bronco as the perfect wedding gift for his bride
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a Ford Bronco as the perfect wedding gift for his bride
"Daniel solved the "bear hug" and continued hugging people, even hugging a car! He was a spectacular sight today," a fan reacted.
18 hours ago
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
While the official website says contributions could grow over $1 million, the details are unclear.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
Fans of the show loved what Jennings had discovered and made their feelings known.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
The contestant took the advice of her man, who was in the studio audience.
1 day ago
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
Under this scheme, home buyers will have three years to pay the down payment.
1 day ago
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
The labeling error meant that the bottles did not show a lot number and expiration date.
1 day ago
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
WALMART
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
The achievement puts the retailer in a list dominated by tech companies.
1 day ago
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
Sankar pointed out that there an incredible amount of fear around the AI boom.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
"That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
Economists feel that Warsh's ability to retain the independence of the Fed will decide his legacy.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
The contestant seemed nervous at one point but she absolutely nailed the game.
2 days ago
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
Gold has been touted as one of the safest assets to invest in given the current state of the world.
2 days ago
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
Scammers are getting highly innovative and the Super Bowl season is the best time for duping.
2 days ago