'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment

It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.

The best wins on “The Price Is Right” are when contestants seem to be having a bad game but nick the big prize right at the end. That is exactly what happened on a recent episode of the show as one contestant won a brand-new car in a dramatic fashion. In her excitement, she went ahead and lay flat on its hood. It was a great moment that fans thoroughly enjoyed.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Gabby, and she made her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. Gabby was full of energy, which already made the segment entertaining, and the host had her play a game called Pocket Change, the rules of which are simple. As is usually the case, there is a lot of guessing involved, but this game takes it up a notch.

Gabby was first shown the first digit in the price of the car that she could win. She then had to guess each digit one by one from several choices. For each one that she gets right, she’d get to take an envelope off a board. The envelopes contain monetary amounts ranging from nothing to $2. The contestant was also given a 25-cent card right at the start of the game. However, the twist in the game is that only guessing the right digits won’t win you the car.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

It was initially priced at 25 cents, and for each wrong digit guessed, the price went up by that amount. By the end, the contestant must have enough money to buy the car. Unfortunately, Gabby did not have the best start, as she said 4 was the second digit. That was not the case, and the car’s price increased. She then picked 6, which she said was her lucky number.

This confused Drew Carey, who did not understand why she didn’t just say that first, then. Either way, it was the correct answer. The third digit was a nightmare as Gabby gave several incorrect answers before landing on the correct digit: 4. She got the fourth digit right and needed two chances for the fifth. After all her guessing was done, the car’s price stood at $1.50.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She already had the 25 cents that Carey gave her in the beginning and had four more envelopes. The first envelope revealed 25 cents. The next one was 75 cents, which drew a huge cheer from the crowd. She was just 25 cents away from the car, but the fourth envelope was worth just 5 cents. Everything depended on the final one, and it was worth 25 cents. It was a tense end to the game, and Gabby was overjoyed to win. She ran to the car and sat on its hood for a few moments before lying down on it. Fans of the show loved the segment as well.

You can watch Gabby's incredible win here.

