'Price is Right' contestant wins a trip to Canada — but he'll just end up going home

The room burst into laughter as soon as the prize was revealed.

It's not new for "The Price Is Right" to have contestants from Canada, and foreign trips are also common as a prize. But a player won a not-so-exotic trip after a rather underwhelming coincidence. The player, Ryan Fletcher, from Nova Scotia, Canada, who was looking forward to a big prize after making it to the stage, burst into laughter after the announcer revealed that he was playing for a trip to Canada itself. While it turned out to be a homecoming trip for the player, he went ahead with full enthusiasm to ace the "Shell Game" alongside host Drew Carey.

Screenshot showing Fletcher on the stage (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Fletcher won the "Bidder's Row" and walked up to the main stage, and joined Carey for the big game. It was then that the announcer, George Gray, revealed that he would be playing the "Shell Game" for a seven-day trip to Vancouver, Canada, worth $9,700. As soon as the prize was revealed, Carey joked, "We're sending you home!" cracking up the room. The host explained the rules of the game to the player.

The game started with four shells on a table, and one of them concealed a white ball. The contestant then played a pricing game, guessing if the actual price of the four items he could see was higher or lower than the price tags displayed, one by one. For each correct guess, the player could win a chip that they could place next to the shell, which concealed the ball according to them.

Screenshot showing Carey cracking the joke (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Fletcher's game, the first item was a potato masher with a tag of $25. He guessed the actual price was lower, and was right to win a chip. The second item was a smart pet feeder with a price tag of $105. The player guessed the retail price was higher, but his guess turned out to be wrong, and he didn't get a chip. The third item was a portable cooler with a tag of $70. After conferring with the audience, Fletcher guessed the actual price was higher, and he won another chip as it came out to be worth $119.

Screenshot showing Fletcher playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The final item was an adjustable wooden easel with a tag of $55. "That's a tough one," Fletcher exclaimed before guessing it was lower than the marked price. His guess turned out to be correct, and he won his third chip, which gave him a great chance. With the pricing game over, Carey moved on to the great reveal. He lifted the shell in the third spot first, which was the only one without a chip, and it didn't have the ball, which meant Fletcher won.

As the contestant celebrated winning his homecoming trip, Carey threw the ball across the stage, barely missing one of the cameras.

