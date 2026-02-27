ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares in disbelief at player after hearing her unexpected answer

While the answer touched Harvey's heart, he was sure nobody would do that for a celebrity.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to hearing the 'nicest answer' (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to hearing the 'nicest answer' (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In his long career as the host of "Family Feud", Steve Harvey has heard all sorts of answers, but recently, he found the "nicest" one ever. In the game, the host was looking for things that players would do if they saw a celebrity sitting next to them at a restaurant, and one of the players, Kris, gave such an answer that charmed Harvey through and through. The host couldn't believe someone would do such a thing, though he knew the answer wasn't going to be on the board, since it was based on a survey to which a hundred people responded.

Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Eagan and the Holloway families, and he called up the contestants Jim and Jorreta from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off. He read the survey question, "Your favorite celebrity is sitting next to you at a restaurant. What do you do?" and Jim hit the buzzer first to answer with "Autograph". The response showed up at the top spot on the board, and the Holloway family automatically won the question and chose to play. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Jim, the turn went to Sara, who got another winning answer, "I would try to come up with a conversation," to win more points for the team. Next up was Jessi, who said something so thoughtful that it disarmed the host. After he read her the question, she answered with "I'm gonna leave him alone," and Harvey immediately went, "No one does that. No one." Harvey then added that he appreciated the thought, but speaking from experience, "That's not what they do." Surprisingly, the answer appeared on the board, and the ball kept rolling.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Tyler, who said he would "Buy him a drink", but it wasn't on the board, and the team got their very first strike. Harvey then walked up to Kris. After hearing the question, she answered with "I'm going to ask the waiter to pick up the tab," leaving Harvey in shock. As the host blankly stared at her, she went on to add, "Sit close to me and I'll buy you dinner", but Harvey couldn't believe what he heard. "Are you kidding me? That's the nicest thing," the host said. However, he was sure it wasn't up there as he said, "I'll be damned. Now, that ain't up here. But I'll be damned."

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Kris (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Kris (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As Harvey expected, the answer wasn't on the board, and the family got their second strike. "We have two strikes. Holloway family can steal," the host cautioned the next player, Jim. Luckily, he saved the round momentarily with his answer, "Stare at them." Now it was up to Sara to come up with another winning answer and keep it going. However, all she could come up with was "Point [at them]" but it wasn't good enough to save the team from striking out. Now, the other family had the chance to steal all the points and win. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question for one last time, the Holloway family's team leader, Joretta, took charge and answered with "Scream" in unison. Unfortunately for them, it wasn't on the board, and the Eagan family got to keep all the points and win the round.

Watch the host's reactions in the video here.

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
