'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer

Steve Harvey certainly was not expecting this from someone who had just graduated high school.

Steve Harvey has seen everything from stupid answers to remarks that can get people in trouble at home, during his time as "Family Feud" host. But that doesn't mean nothing surprises him anymore, and the way he reacts to unexpected or suggestive answers, is what viral moments are made of. One such moment was witnessed by the audience more than a decade ago when the contestant was a young woman named Megan.

Megan had just graduated from high school at the time and was all set to become a third-grade religious education teacher. When asked if she would be a Sunday School teacher, the contestant said, “It’s not taught on Sundays, it’s taught on Monday…I’m a Monday school teacher.” At the time the survey question Harvey had asked was, “If someone's in a bathroom for more than 5 minutes, name something they might be doing.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey having a conversation with Megan on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I’m about to say one right now,” Megan said at one point during his conversation with Harvey. “A sin that you can commit between Sunday and Monday…playing with yourself.” The host did not understand the context at first but when she referred to the question, the realization hit him and he was left shocked. “Oh that’s the answer,” he said as he walked away from the table in disbelief.

“That’s your answer…we’re going to hell,” he joked. “You can come to Sunday School, we’re going to be discussing it on Monday, what are you talking about? You’re taking the joke too far,” he added. Harvey even laid eyes on her mother sitting in the audience and said, “That’s your daughter.” That answer unfortunately wasn’t on the board but it was a hilarious moment on the show.

Few other moments since then have left the host as shocked as he was all those years ago. Once a contestant named Shawne said something so inappropriate that his eyes were as wide as saucers. The survey question that Harvey had asked was, “If you were fixing a girl up on a blind date with Dracula, name something positive you might say about him.” The contestant was up against a woman named Cindy who was quick to press the buzzer before saying, “He loves women.”

That was the number four answer on the board which meant that Shawne now had a chance to answer. She said, “He’s a…good sucker?” Following this, the host’s face had one of the most hilarious expressions in the history of the show. He stared at the contestant and said, “You can’t say that on TV.”

Fans on social media loved the response and appreciated it in the comments. “His expression with both hands on his waist, scolding her like a father haha,” user @dhonlad commented. “Omg I can't stop watching this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Not only is the answer priceless but Steve's response is speechless,” another user named @chengetaimakawa6187 pointed out.