ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer

Steve Harvey certainly was not expecting this from someone who had just graduated high school.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey has seen everything from stupid answers to remarks that can get people in trouble at home, during his time as "Family Feud" host. But that doesn't mean nothing surprises him anymore, and the way he reacts to unexpected or suggestive answers, is what viral moments are made of. One such moment was witnessed by the audience more than a decade ago when the contestant was a young woman named Megan.

Megan had just graduated from high school at the time and was all set to become a third-grade religious education teacher. When asked if she would be a Sunday School teacher, the contestant said, “It’s not taught on Sundays, it’s taught on Monday…I’m a Monday school teacher.” At the time the survey question Harvey had asked was, “If someone's in a bathroom for more than 5 minutes, name something they might be doing.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey having a conversation with Megan on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey having a conversation with Megan on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I’m about to say one right now,” Megan said at one point during his conversation with Harvey. “A sin that you can commit between Sunday and Monday…playing with yourself.” The host did not understand the context at first but when she referred to the question, the realization hit him and he was left shocked. “Oh that’s the answer,” he said as he walked away from the table in disbelief.

“That’s your answer…we’re going to hell,” he joked. “You can come to Sunday School, we’re going to be discussing it on Monday, what are you talking about? You’re taking the joke too far,” he added. Harvey even laid eyes on her mother sitting in the audience and said, “That’s your daughter.” That answer unfortunately wasn’t on the board but it was a hilarious moment on the show.

 

Few other moments since then have left the host as shocked as he was all those years ago. Once a contestant named Shawne said something so inappropriate that his eyes were as wide as saucers. The survey question that Harvey had asked was, “If you were fixing a girl up on a blind date with Dracula, name something positive you might say about him.” The contestant was up against a woman named Cindy who was quick to press the buzzer before saying, “He loves women.”

That was the number four answer on the board which meant that Shawne now had a chance to answer. She said, “He’s a…good sucker?” Following this, the host’s face had one of the most hilarious expressions in the history of the show. He stared at the contestant and said, “You can’t say that on TV.”

 

Fans on social media loved the response and appreciated it in the comments. “His expression with both hands on his waist, scolding her like a father haha,” user @dhonlad commented. “Omg I can't stop watching this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Not only is the answer priceless but Steve's response is speechless,” another user named @chengetaimakawa6187 pointed out.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
The veteran host is not one to shy away from a dance and he showed off his moves for the cameras.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
Steve Harvey certainly was not expecting this from someone who had just graduated high school.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
The machines in the back are kept in the best possible condition but still end up malfunctioning.
10 hours ago
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
The show's name may suggest otherwise but "Family Feud" isn't so family friendly.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
Vanna White has been a part of the show for decades since she made her debut in 1982.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
Carey is often seen interacting with contestants on a personal level to make the show relatable.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' contestant 'you can't say that on TV' after hearing her wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' contestant 'you can't say that on TV' after hearing her wild answer
Steve Harvey perhaps has the most hilarious deadpan facial expressions in the history of game show hosting.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers whopping $2 million to entrepreneurs who pitched a simple milk business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers whopping $2 million to entrepreneurs who pitched a simple milk business
Sometimes, even the simplest of products can get the best of deals on "Shark Tank."
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant starts spinning around with models as she celebrates in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts spinning around with models as she celebrates in wild TV moment
The celebrations on "The Price is Right" tend to create most of the viral moments on the show.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey confused after model goes missing during awkward game moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey confused after model goes missing during awkward game moment
The host seemed lost for a moment but thankfully, the model showed up moments later.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Ryan Seacrest might leave soon — they already have another name in mind
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Ryan Seacrest might leave soon — they already have another name in mind
Seacrest hasn't even been host for a full year, and some fans are already dismissing him.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a whopping $2.4 million deal to founders who pitched a bathtub for cold plunges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a whopping $2.4 million deal to founders who pitched a bathtub for cold plunges
The tubs were designed during the pandemic as people focused on fitness at home.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans claim the show is 'rigged' after 3 players win in the most bizarre manner
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans claim the show is 'rigged' after 3 players win in the most bizarre manner
Sometimes, a coincidence might be too good to be true for some people.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost in tears after expert reveals value of his grandma's old beer mug
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost in tears after expert reveals value of his grandma's old beer mug
This was one of those objects that don't seem remarkable but have a hidden value.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert revealed the value of her painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert revealed the value of her painting
The painter is an important part of American history and perhaps one of the most innovative.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' announcer showed off his hidden talent moments before the contestant won a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer showed off his hidden talent moments before the contestant won a car
George Gray has had his moments in the spotlight and keeps bringing something new to the sets.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch involved taking a shower on the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch involved taking a shower on the set
The entrepreneur defended her product and Greiner also chimed in with her take.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model shows up in swim shorts and how Drew Carey reacted is all of us: "You left..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model shows up in swim shorts and how Drew Carey reacted is all of us: "You left..."
It all started with Carey joking about the model turning up in swimming trunks.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks his mic after a famous actor surprised him during game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks his mic after a famous actor surprised him during game
Drew Carey has seen a lot of things on the show and he was still surprised by this.
6 days ago
Barbara Corcoran flirts with 'Shark Tank' contestant, then offers him 6-figure deal: "For you, baby"
ECONOMY & WORK
Barbara Corcoran flirts with 'Shark Tank' contestant, then offers him 6-figure deal: "For you, baby"
With a pink suit, a cowboy hat, and a thick Southern accent, this entrepreneur was hard to ignore.
6 days ago