Former NBA star wins a Toyota Corolla on 'Price is Right.' But there was one unexpected problem.

As a solution to his problem, he did something that would bring a smile to a lot of people's faces.

Most people on "The Price is Right" are looking forward to winning a car, but there are some who might not want what's on offer, simply because they can't use it. Former NBA player Jared Jeffries was faced with this dilemma after he won a brand-new red Toyota Corolla on the popular game show. A prize like this would excite anyone and the NBA star was no different but the only issue was that his 6’11” frame could have never fit inside the car.

According to a report in Parade, Jeffries told CNN reporter Jeanne Moos that there was no chance of him fitting in the car. He even recalled a story about him taking an Uber ride in the same car in which he had to sit sideways just to fit his body inside. "There's no chance I fit in that car," he explained. Luckily, there was a solution to his problem.

Jared Jeffries takes a look at his brand-new Toyota Corolla. (Image source: YouTube | WSLS 10)

The NBA star might not be able to fit inside the car but his teenage daughter sure can, and it would make a wonderful gift for her. Not being able to use a prize that you won might be disheartening for some but Jeffries was not one of them. He spoke fondly of his experience on “The Price is Right” and said that he was more excited about it than when he was drafted into the NBA.

"I was genuinely more excited about winning 'The Price is Right' than I was about getting drafted," “The Price is Right” has been one of the most popular gameshows in America for decades now and Jeffries was one of the thousands who grew up watching it. Ultimately, he managed to turn a lifelong dream of his into reality.

Not being able to fit inside a car is not a problem most people face. But not receiving the car they won on “The Price is Right” is something a contestant recently talked about. The experience of how things go after winning a car was revealed by TikToker Samara Leilani (@samaraleilani).

“After you win, you go backstage. And you sign all your paperwork and everything. Then they tell you that after the show airs, the dealership is supposed to reach out to you within the next two months,” she said in her video after winning a new Nissan car. “And I’m waiting for that call, Nissan. I’m waiting for it.”

Another issue that she spoke about, as per The Daily Dot, was that contestants don’t get the car that’s on the stage and the car is usually a prop. They get the same model but the color and the interior depends on what the dealership has available at that point in time. It also goes without saying that you’re not gonna get your car unless you pay the necessary taxes after winning it.