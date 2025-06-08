ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant gets engaged on the show and then ends up winning a brand new car

The contestant won a trip to Bora Bora on Showcase, a good place for a honeymoon.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the couple and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
“The Price is Right” isn't simply about tricky games and big prizes, but people also go home with special memories and, at times, even with a spouse. The show has also hosted weddings and gender reveals for multiple couples, as well. "The Price is Right" show also became the venue for a contestant's engagement when her boyfriend came up to the stage, got down on one knee, and asked her to marry him.

It happened when the contestant spun the big wheel and landed on 90. That was enough to get her through to the Showcase round. Much to everyone’s surprise, her boyfriend went on stage and said, “I would be honored if you would have me as your husband,” he said. Host Drew Carey seemed impressed and surprised as the couple shared a warm kiss. However, there was more to come for Morgan on the day.

She made her way to the Showcase round and was able to win a brand-new SUV and a trip to Bora Bora. That might be the place where the couple spent their honeymoon after their wedding. Even Rachel Reynolds seemed impressed with the ring and congratulated Morgan as she celebrated in front of her new car. Fans of the show loved the moment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

Screenshot showing Rachel Reynolds admiring the ring. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing Rachel Reynolds admiring the ring. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

“This is soooo nice and beauitful moment in price is right history for 2014 this will be the best of the best. Maybe one day my boo will proposed to me. Congrats to Morgan,” one user commented. “How fantastic for her. And the fiance too. I wonder where they will go on their honeymoon. Oh, maybe frikkkin BORA BORA??? She's adorable, it was a great shout out to the fiance when she spun the wheel,” quipped another.

 

Drew Carey hasn’t been witness to proposals on the show, he has seen multiple weddings taking place on the set at the same time. The best part was that he was the one who married all those couples on an earlier episode of the show. Two couples on stage were dressed in full wedding attire and had made it to the Showcase round for that episode of the show. Multiple other couples were standing right in front of the stage.

“Everybody ready to get married?” the host asked, drawing a cheer from those gathered. “Congratulations, everybody. A lot of love and success to all of you,” he added before proceeding with the ceremony. “We are gathered here today at the Bob Barker Studio to join these couples together in marriage. Thank you for letting us all share this special moment in your lives. Everybody, please join hands and declare that you commit to each other by saying 'I do.' On the big wheel of love, may you always spin a dollar," he said.

 

“I guess Drew is now a minister as well? Also, does this mean we will see 'The Drew Carey Church of Love' telethon next? LOL,” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “That was bar-none one of the greatest events I’ve ever seen on TPIR,” remarked another.

