'Jeopardy!' makes up for faulty ruling by giving the player another shot at winning

The contestant has automatically qualified for the 2027 Tournament of Champions.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings. (Cover image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings. (Cover image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

When you lose on a game show like “Jeopardy!” once, that is usually it. You’d have a hard time finding instances during which the show called back participants who had lost, for a second chance. However, that is exactly what went down recently. The showrunners revealed that they had wrongfully judged a contestant’s answer to be wrong, which caused her to lose the game in the end. The contestant was a woman named Stella Trout.

Screenshot showing Jennings talking to the players (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)
Representative image of the Jeopardy! set. (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)

As per a report in TV Insider, Trout will take part in the 2027 Tournament of Champions. The report stated that executive producers Sarah Whitcomb-Foss and Michael Davies shared that Trout found out about her second chance during the Jeopardy! Honors on January 18. She even won an award on that show. The wrongful judgment took place in the final of the Champions Wildcard, which Trout played against Cameron Berry and Jonathan Hugendubler.

She was in the lead after game one, but her luck changed in the second game. Trout had a lead of $11,200 when she found the second Daily Double in Double Jeopardy and bet all of her money. The clue was in the Making Conversations category and read, “Within the Department of the Interior, this is the country’s oldest conservation agency.” The contestant answered, “What is the National Park Service?” The showrunners believed this to be the incorrect answer. 

Screenshots showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The correct one was the Fish and Wildlife Service. As a result, Trout lost the lead, all her money, and she ended up losing the game. However, it turned out later that her answer was correct. The National Park Service was established in 1916, and the Fish and Wildlife Service was established in 1882. However, the latter saw several name changes over the years, meaning that the NPS was the oldest agency with the same name.

In an episode of Inside Jeopardy!, Whitcomb-Foss and Davies revealed that Trout would compete in the 2027 Tournament of Champions. “We had a very interesting conversation with Stella during Jeopardy! Honors. I think we took her completely by surprise, in which we informed her that we are always looking at our material in the research room,” Davies said.

Screenshot showing Jennings taking a question from the audience (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Representative image of the Jeopardy! studio audience. (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

“She gave us a response during that last Daily Double that made us think. We went back and looked at it, and we have decided that we ruled incorrectly. So, Stella, who was the alternate for this year’s Tournament of Champions, is going to be the first competitor in Tournament of Champions 2027,” he added.

“The contestant gave a response that is closer in accuracy than the one on the script,” Davies further explained. “So, we look at these things all the time, and most of the time we are right, but to be a strong television program, to be a place where we can all agree about facts, we have to hold ourselves to a high standard.”

