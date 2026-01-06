Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026

Despite the understated nature of some jobs across various industries, they are always in high demand.

Not all high-paying job opportunities are glamorous. In fact, some jobs might seem extremely boring at first glance, but to our surprise, they offer some of the most competitive salaries that even exceed $120,000 per year. It's also worth noting that despite the understated nature of such jobs, they are in high demand, with employers across the country still struggling to fill the positions. From technical work to essential administrative functions, these jobs are a mix of both strong earnings and growth opportunities.

A Human Resource Manager attending a meeting. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | SDI Productions)

The first one on the list is Human Resources Manager. Despite being a rather boring desk job, an HR manager is a crucial part of any organization as they serve as the bridge between employees and the management. As reported by Finance Buzz, people working in this field earn an average annual income of around $140,030. So, if this attracts you, aim for a bachelor’s degree and gain a few years of experience to step into a career that is projected to grow 5% over the next decade. Next up is an Advertising Manager, who plays a major role in driving a company’s growth and visibility in the market.

A Finance Manager. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Witthaya Prasongsin)

Rather than the creative side of advertisements, this role focuses on handling contracts and campaign finances, and comes with a median yearly income of $159,660. If you are interested in working in the backend of the advertising industry, this one is for you, but with the requirements of a bachelor’s degree and necessary experience. This career is projected to grow by 6% through 2034. Moving ahead, Finance Manager is yet another high-paying yet overlooked job position in which employees often have to work behind the scenes to keep the company’s overall finances stable. Their day-to-day responsibilities include analyzing financial statements, navigating tax regulations, and conducting regular internal audits to protect the organization and ensure its growth.

A Software Developer coding. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lukas)

They earn a median annual salary of around $161,700, and you can get an opportunity with a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years in accounting or financial analysis. Software Developer comes next on the list of high-demand jobs as they play a significant role in today’s technology-driven world by creating the programs and applications that are used for everything. If working in this sector, much of your day will revolve around coding, debugging, and participating in team meetings—making it seem repetitive and boring. However, the role comes with a strong median annual salary of $131,450.

A Computer Researcher. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | ThisIsEngineering)

Similarly, Computer Researchers also grab a spot on this list as they earn an average yearly salary of $140,910. The role of a computer researcher centers around developing algorithms, checking the system designs thoroughly, and analyzing the technical reports for research findings. It’s a research-oriented position that usually demands a master’s degree in computer science or a related field, along with strong analytical skills. Moreover, the demand for this job position is also soaring, with the employment rate expected to jump 20% through 2034, across government agencies, research labs, and several software companies.

