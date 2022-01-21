What's Tax Abatement? Breaking Down the Regulations

As long as you and your property meet the tax authority’s requirements, you should get the tax abatement if you own the property. Also, tax abatements follow the property, so if you sell it and there are still three years left on the abatement, the new owner gets the advantage of the abatement for the remaining years. You can find tax abatement programs available in your area by simply conducting an online search for “tax abatement programs” in your area.