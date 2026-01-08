ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Americans are saying no to this $120,000 job despite thousands of vacancies

It turns out that a lot of Americans are not interested in or adept at doing hands-on work.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a job opportunities (Cover image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)
Representational image of a job opportunities (Cover image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

Under President Donald Trump's administration, unemployment has become worse in America, with the lack of new jobs and massive layoffs. But it turns out that people who are strapped for cash are unable to do certain jobs, even if it means that they will receive a six-figure salary per year. One such post, which isn't attracting candidates despite thousands of vacancies, is that of a mechanic at Ford.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)
Representative image of a Ford dealership. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

Ford is one of the biggest homegrown companies in the country’s history, and millions of Americans are proud owners of its automobiles. The company even has a strong presence in the country’s motorsports events. However, they’re still unwilling to work for the company in the role of a mechanic. As per CEO Jim Farley, there are around 5,000 mechanic jobs that aren’t seeing any takers.

A Daily Mail report claims that these jobs could pay up to $120,000 per year to employees. “We are in trouble in our country,” Farley said as per the report, before adding, “We are not talking about this enough. We have over a million openings in critical jobs, emergency services, trucking, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, and tradesmen. It’s a very serious thing.” He also said that dealerships across the country had a “bay with a lift and tools and no one to work in it.”

Image of Ford CEO Jim Farley. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill Pugliano)
Image of Ford CEO Jim Farley. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill Pugliano)

In a country where unemployment is rising, it's strange that people are not even willing to learn a skill that could help them earn six-figure salaries. There are a number of reasons behind this, and one factor is that the automotive industry is highly competitive, and to make a six-figure annual salary, employees would have to work fast.

That obviously puts a lot of pressure on them. Apart from that, it takes a long time to get to that six-figure sum. The report states that it takes five years just to learn the skills for the job. Skilled trade workers who graduate from Ford’s job center start off their career as a mechanic with around $42,000 a year. Things are different in different areas of the country as well.

Representative image of a car mechanic. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Monty Rakusen)
Representative image of a car mechanic. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Monty Rakusen)

The starting rate for an auto mechanic in Southeast Michigan is $43,260, with an increase after three consecutive months of employment. However, also requires eight years of previous experience or apprenticeship. A college degree, however, is not mandatory. The rate is slightly higher for an industrial truck mechanic, starting at $44,435. The requirements are the same as those of an automotive mechanic, and with a little patience, an employee could make a good amount of money to tackle economic headwinds.

More on Market Realist:

Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause

GOP pollster shares chart showing the woeful state of American jobs under Trump

President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey screams as player loses everything due to a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey screams as player loses everything due to a single number
The contestant had the best chance to win the car but her own choices cost her.
10 minutes ago
Americans are saying no to this $120,000 job despite thousands of vacancies
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are saying no to this $120,000 job despite thousands of vacancies
It turns out that a lot of Americans are not interested in or adept at doing hands-on work.
3 hours ago
Powerball player misses out on $1.8 billion jackpot by a single number — yet there’s good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball player misses out on $1.8 billion jackpot by a single number — yet there’s good news
The player was able to match five of the six numbers, including the Powerball number.
3 hours ago
Americans could see their grocery bills rise $175 a week if they follow RFK Jr.’s dietary plan
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could see their grocery bills rise $175 a week if they follow RFK Jr.’s dietary plan
The HHS Secretary urged Americans to consume healthy food, but their prices are the biggest problem.
4 hours ago
FDA issues highest risk warning for a popular cookie product — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues highest risk warning for a popular cookie product — return ASAP for full refund
The cookies were sold during December of last year and could lead to fatal instances.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humorously plans a Boba tea party after losing $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humorously plans a Boba tea party after losing $50,000
"I'm not going to lie, that was a tough puzzle. Deceptively tough. Sorry about the loss! No shade to you for that one," a fan reacted.
11 hours ago
Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise
Other users were also invested in the way the product turned out days later.
21 hours ago
GOP pollster shares chart showing the woeful state of American jobs under Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP pollster shares chart showing the woeful state of American jobs under Trump
The President has a lot of work to do ahead of the Midterms for his party to do well.
1 day ago
4 smart decisions to grow your wealth after the Venezuela attack
ECONOMY & WORK
4 smart decisions to grow your wealth after the Venezuela attack
President Trump recently captured Nicolas Maduro, sending markets into a frenzy.
1 day ago
Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky
WALMART
Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky
When users ask for product recommendations, advertisements will show up as sponsored prompts.
1 day ago
Residents of 26 US states may qualify for a payment if they bought this popular food item
ECONOMY & WORK
Residents of 26 US states may qualify for a payment if they bought this popular food item
Tyson Foods and Cargill donated $55 million and $32.5 million, respectively, to a settlement fund.
1 day ago
One US state Is quietly attracting millions of Americans with jobs and cheaper living
ECONOMY & WORK
One US state Is quietly attracting millions of Americans with jobs and cheaper living
The affordability crisis is forcing millions of citizens to migrate away from the "big cities."
1 day ago
Should the US government intervene with the private sector? Most Americans think not.
ECONOMY & WORK
Should the US government intervene with the private sector? Most Americans think not.
The U.S. government is intervening in private companies. Is this move thought out or beneficial?
1 day ago
American taxpayers could reimburse oil firms for the money spent in Venezuela, claims Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
American taxpayers could reimburse oil firms for the money spent in Venezuela, claims Trump
“A tremendous amount of money will be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and they’ll get reimbursed by us,” he hinted.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 prize money after failing to solve easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 prize money after failing to solve easy puzzle
"Boo, Boo!...BOOTS I was cursed by B and F again today," a fan criticized.
1 day ago
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
ECONOMY & WORK
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
A recently released study showed the figures that were tracked throughout 2024.
1 day ago
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
“We have a fiscal problem,” Romer said. “If we don’t solve it, that will create problems for everybody, including the Fed.”
2 days ago
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
The move comes as part of Trump's tactics to make immigration into America more costly and difficult.
2 days ago
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has significantly slashed vaccinations against diseases.
2 days ago
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
The image showcased an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation.
2 days ago