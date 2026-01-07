ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Supreme court ruling on Friday could reshape the future of Trump-era tariffs

A potential ruling on the legality of the sweeping tariffs may have huge implications on the economy.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump's sweeping emergency tariffs have come under legal scrutiny in the U.S. Supreme Court, apart from widespread criticism. On Tuesday, the court indicated on its website that it could release decisions in argued cases when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting on Friday. However, it isn't clear if the ruling on the tariffs will be a part of the verdicts, as the court does not announce ahead of time which rulings it intends to issue.

The cases challenging the legality of the Trump administration's tariffs have been closely watched for months, as the ruling will have major implications for the U.S. economy and global trade. Previously, on November 5, the conservative and liberal justices heard arguments of the case and appeared to cast doubt on the legality of the tariffs, as the president invoked a 1977 law that is meant for use during national emergencies.

The case challenged the administration's legal authority to use the 'International Emergency Economic Powers Act' to impose the tariffs without congressional approval. After lower courts ruled that the president exceeded his authority, the cases were passed on to the U.S. Supreme Court. Back in November, during the hearings of the cases, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch drew scepticism over the president's authority to take such actions, as per The Hill.

Meanwhile, the Republican president has continued to express concern over losing the case and the tariffs being struck down. Last week, he stated that a ruling against the tariffs will be a "terrible blow" to the U.S. on his social media platform, Truth Social. "Because of Tariffs, our Country is financially, AND FROM A NATIONAL SECURITY STANDPOINT, FAR STRONGER AND MORE RESPECTED THAN EVER BEFORE," Trump added in another post on Monday. The court’s 6-3 conservative majority mostly avoided direct confrontations with Trump in 2025 and handed him a series of wins, which drew criticism from lower courts and some judges.

However, as per CNBC, this is likely to change in 2026, as the court has pushed several contentious rulings into the new year. Apart from the tariffs, the court is set to rule on the president's plan to curtail automatic birthright citizenship and his attempt to fire a member of the Federal Reserve’s powerful board of governors, Lisa Cook. The Supreme Court has a long history of delaying ruling until a president has lost some of his post-election power and popularity, before handing out legal losses, as per the publication. The court is now about to issue definitive rulings, not provisional decisions.

As per Reuters, the court has a busy few months ahead of it as it is set to hear arguments on January 13, in a bid to enforce Republican backed state laws that ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports teams at public schools. On January 21, the court will hear arguments on Trump's attempt to remove Cook, a move without precedent that challenges the central bank's independence.

