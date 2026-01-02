ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier

The tariffs will hit consumers a lot worse in 2026 than the impact they had in 2025.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Representative image of American shoppers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )

Rising prices made it harder for Americans to shop for essentials in 2025, and things don't seem to be getting any better in 2026. A lot of products that people need for day-to-day life are about to get more expensive, and Wells Fargo has urged consumers to stock up on those as soon as possible.

Representative image of a Wells Fargo sign on a building. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo via Smith Collection)

Tariffs, which have been in effect since 2025, are set to trigger this surge in prices. According to a report in Fox Business, several retailers stocked up on inventory purchases earlier than the tariffs came into effect. That won't be the case anymore, and the actual price rise caused by these policies will shortly be reflected.

The duties will raise the cost of new shipments as the amount of inventory still in transit from overseas suppliers is projected to rise by 62%. The report states that household products might be some of the most impacted items as their retailers particularly rely heavily on imports. Absorbing tariff costs will probably be out of the question, and so, the financial burden will end up falling on the general public.

Representative image of American shoppers. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Martin Chavez)

According to the managing director of Wells Fargo Retail Finance, Lauren Murphy, those looking to make some major furniture purchases would do well to check them off as soon as possible. It won't be long before major import duties are added to their prices, causing them to become unaffordable for a lot of people. Furniture is essential for thousands of households, and this will not be welcome news in the new year.

Murphy also predicted a rise in the prices of apparel, but their comparatively lower base price might make it a bit easier for shoppers to shoulder. For big purchases like furniture, even a small increase in price could make them unaffordable. It’s not good news for retailers either, who might end up paying the import duties, only to see their products remain unsold due to high prices.

Representative image of a person using a Wells Fargo ATM. (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Losing revenue over prices must have been a concern for retailers over the holiday season as well. As a result, measures had to be taken to ensure customer retention. Murphy believes that retailers "have largely tried to either hold or modestly increase prices this holiday season across categories, with many offering targeted promotions and even deeper discounts on select items."

How badly the tariffs will impact the prices of essential items for Americans in 2026 is yet to be seen, but it is safe to say that low and middle-income households will not be thrilled about it.

